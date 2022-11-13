Need to see what happens next before celebrating
The White House held a big celebration on Sept. 13th for the Inflation Reduction Act. The event was mistimed. The stock market hit a two-year low on the same day as the inflation data came in worse than expected.
According to pollsters, there are good things in it: Allowing Medicare to negotiate drug prices, incentives to lower renewable energy costs, and extending health insurance subsidies through Obamacare. Somewhat less popular were new tax credits to buy electric cars and increasing funding for the IRS. Consumer sentiment indicates that a majority of Americans don’t buy the claims that the bill will indeed reduce inflation. About 1 in 4 voters believe the bill will reduce inflation. A large number of voters think it will make inflation worse. Voters agree with many experts that perhaps the bill is misnamed. A growing number of Americans are using “buy now-pay later” apps, which offer interest free short term loans to purchase basic goods, but the fines can be steep, and critics fear their ease of use could lure shoppers into dangerous debt.
Let’s see where this trend goes before the White House celebrates victory.
Mike Sphar
Yuma
Medicare bill will hurt access to care
Watching my three girls grow up to have families of their own was one of the biggest blessings of my life. That’s why I’m speaking up about the recent Medicare negotiation bill. I see this political move as potentially hurting my family’s access to care.
With Medicare negotiation as the new law of the land, the US healthcare system is destined to look more like that of socialized countries where there is more government, less competition, and less access to innovative new treatments. Longer wait times for medicines and fewer options could soon be a reality for families in the US, including mine.
I wish Congress had used this big bill as an opportunity to help all patients, not lower costs for a select few and tradeoff cures for others. Capping out-of-pocket costs or regulating greedy middlemen would’ve been more impactful.
Veronica Gomez
Yuma
Do we have room in hearts to help, understand?
It occurred to me as I watched the PBS series about the historical outrage against the Jews that we need to look into our own hearts and understand how quickly a demagogue can wrap us up in some insanity.
Those who rise in disruptive times and wish to amass power must help us find a scapegoat to blame for all the difficulties we feel in our own lives.
Traditionally it has been Jews, often stateless and without property because they often lived in Christian countries and were easy marks and vulnerable to have their humanity removed. This requires demonizing the other who are not us, as well as the homeless and the poor.
This is the history of Indians, Gypsies, and any of the peoples that emerging empires found inconvenient.
So what about you? Now we are faced again with atrocities in Europe and many refugees running … do we have room in our hearts to understand and to help? Or take the usual stance: this is not my problem?
Linda Wasson
Yuma
Education is issue that unites us all
As the election season addressed the issues that divide us, all Arizonans should encourage our elected candidates to focus on what unites us: Education.
A recent statewide poll conducted by Education Forward Arizona, a non-partisan education nonprofit, found that common ground on education. The poll results showed that the vast majority of Arizonans want more funding for schools and to increase teacher pay so we can keep great teachers in Arizona classrooms. We want to engage and advocate alongside our elected officials to focus on education!
Here in Yuma County, we work together to achieve wonderful things, such as the lowest high school dropout rates in the state. We continue to need more affordable, accessible, quality preschools and funding for preschool and full-day kindergarten to reach the 3rd grade literacy rate needed for student success, continue the efforts to recruit and retain sufficient teachers and school staff who will stay long-term in our county, and continue to support higher education and certifications.
Our community is clear about what we want our state to do: to continue to put qualified teachers in every classroom, invest in our education system, raise teacher pay, help more students go to college and provide more opportunities for our youngest children to participate in quality early learning. Let’s hear from more from our elected officials about how they will address these issues and make them a top priority.
Dr. Linda Elliott-Nelson
Yuma
New hospital provided fast, exceptional service
On Nov. 5, I had to have an x-ray on my hip. We went to the new hospital, Yuma Exceptional Community Hospital, 2648 Araby Road.....Wow...
What an experience that was. I got there, checked in about 9:45 a.m., went through triage, gave them information they requested, waited a short time, was taken to X-ray, back to room and discharged with results before noon and on our way home.
Anyone wanting fast, exceptional service, go there!
Dolores Freeman
Yuma
Is it inflation or greed using inflation as excuse?
Burger lovers – take notice.
Is it inflation or just greed using Inflation as an excuse?
Take 2 identical orders one dated 12/12/21, one dated 11/6/22.
Burger $4.19 then versus $7.19. Burger combo $10.69 then versus $12.09
With tax and 10% military discount, total $14.78 versus $19.16 now.
K. Felty
Yuma