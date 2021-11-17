Too many telemarketers taking a toll
I for one am fed up with these telemarketers who phone from 6 a.m. in the morning until 7 p.m. daily. That whatever island they live on, few can speak to where you can understand as to what they are saying. In trying to explain your situation to them, I will find that they’ve already hung up on me.
To think that I am paying for phone service where important callers can’t even get through in most cases is a bit much.
Today just since arriving home at 2 p.m., I’ve received 11 calls from these people (most whom are phoning regarding Medicare, life insurance, offers for a gift certificate from WalMart or low rate auto insurance or wanting to refinance my home).
The biggest disgrace is knowing that the phone companies are allowing these callers free reign which we the consumers are paying for.
As for those of you who phone 10 to 12 times a day from Medicare, know that I’m not dead yet. I’m in need of no walker, cane nor wheelchair and that I’m strong enough while heading for 80 years of age to shove you down my steps should you show up at my door.
Other callers tell me that I’ve won a big prize (cash) which is being deposited in my checking account once I give the caller my banking numbers off my check.
Had my dad lived longer he would have fallen for every one of these calls. He was nearly pushed over the ledge by Publisher’s Clearing House. They requested a photo of him, which he mailed back and shown in a brochure he was a $5 million winner.
While all his friends told him they had received the same letters, he would respond with NO. He spoke with the president and his money would be arriving shortly.
A week later, he noticed a white van parked outside my residence, and being my name was the same as his, he assumed the money was being delivered to my house by mistake. Because of this, we would tell people I had stolen his money.
The highlight came when I got a call from a taxi company in town telling me my dad, at 92, had hitchhiked 20 miles to town but needed to take a taxi home being so cold outside that day. On his arrival home, he told the driver to wait while he went to retrieve the taxi fare of $42. He gave the driver the fake check from Publisher’s Clearing House, telling the driver to keep the change. The owner said, Would you be willing to pay this bill for your dad, which I agreed to do.
What this all taught me was when the mind goes IT REALLY GOES.
Jimmy Luhm
Yuma
More questions than answers on YRMC proposal
Ms. Pam Nalley’s Letter to the Editor Nov. 2, 2021, regarding Yuma Regional Medical Center’s desire to “link up” with LifePoint is a very serious concern that all Yuma citizens should be completely informed on, not just HI LITES that are for attracting attention.
Ms. Nalley’s question seems very valid. “Why dismantle YRMC not-for-profit status?” As a retired businessman my answer would be just one basic word: MONEY. Not profit, but money for a very few!
My opinion is those at YRMC wanting to “link up with LifePoint” could care less about what an “outstanding” job the employees and staff of YRMC have done in the past, currently, it is all about money, money, money!
Questions: Yuma citizens have yet to learn what LifePoint has done for other hospitals they have taken over, the employees of that hospital or the cities where the hospital is located. Why has this information not been made public? An example, what has employee retention been, how does profitability compare before and after takeover, how many new services have been added and how many services have been eliminated? These are just a few areas I would think the citizens of Yuma should be informed about before negotiations.
Maybe the current administration staff who is pushing for the venture should explore some of the above suggestions if they have not already done so. They could also consider hiring an advisor or consultant firm to provide guidelines. Then the Sun could print the findings. Sorry folks, but this little brain storm seems like where a few get their pockets padded by “pushing an idea” too good to be true.
Marv Rather
Yuma