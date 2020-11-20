America as we know it is in trouble
No one in my estimation should be asking the question, “Why are we seeing so many killings today, especially among young people.” One would have to be a complete idiot to not know the reason.
What more can we expect, I say, when for the past 20 years, parents have purchased these videogames for their kids which show nothing but violence which has been drilled into their heads? While Hollywood and the makers of these games depicting violence take no responsibility, neither do most parents.
All I’ve heard from parents when the subject was brought up was, “Our kids know the difference and they can handle it.”
What few will admit, however, is that the results are in and America as we once knew it is in big trouble.
Like the radicals who appear to be taking over and are out to destroy everything we as Americans once stood for, they are most likely laughing and telling themselves, “The government nor its people are not going to stop us, being that they claim that we all have our rights, and that we must learn to love one another.”
Most Americans if they have half a brain are now living in fear as a result of what we’ve allowed to occur, which only indicates as to what America’s future looks like.
When I think of what happened to some of our past presidents including John F. Kennedy and Lincoln, don’t think for a moment that the liberal radicals aren’t thinking along the same lines in order for them to regain the power they once held.
When I think of the word “hate,” we don’t have to go any further than our U.S. Senate and Congress which are filled with those of the same mindset who are gung ho in eliminating what most claim they stand for.
Jimmy Luhm
Yuma
Want change? Be an active citizen
It’s easy to sit on the sidelines criticizing the people we elect to carry out the job of governing: things we take for granted such as our police, our firemen and the nurses and doctors who work in public health (as opposed to those medical persons in for profit medical environments). Are we watching? We take for granted that our water will be clean, our trash will be picked up. We take for granted that when we are ill we will get the care we need, and our children will get an education by dedicated public servants, our teachers, in the schools we don’t want to put a penny of sales tax to support. If we feel the money is not well spent, well then, who did you vote for when the school board election was held? We get the government we deserve.
You have two jobs, you don’t have time to follow these issues deeply, then I suggest you buy the local paper and read it, complain to it and run for office yourself. Continuation of our rights and freedoms depends on us as citizens who take governing seriously and not just as consumers of political fads, Elmer Gantry types and those for who public service is just a way to enrich themselves and their friends.
Our governor, Gov. Doug Ducey, has had to make decisions that benefit all Arizonans. Put yourself in the position of a leader of several thousand people all with urgent needs and depending on you to decide among their conflicting requests and demands and you have to make a decision. You hope that the people you serve will know that the decision you make was in the best interest of the whole group. I think he has done a good job in a difficult time which has been like herding cats: cats terrified by thunder and lightning and driving rains!
Think about your budget each month and put in $25 and choose someone who was elected that you supported and continue to send that candidate money each month as if it were a utility bill. It’s your vote for democracy and active citizenship. If your candidate lost, even more reason to support him or her; if we keep our freedom, success may come in the next election!
Be an active citizen!
Linda Wasson
Yuma