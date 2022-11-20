Thanks for support of Yuma50 efforts
Yuma is AMAZING! The week of Nov. 6 – 13 featured several major fundraising dinners and events, and the generosity of the Yuma “Engagers” was simply overwhelming. You are all incredibly special, and your sense of community is like none other.
The Yuma50 is Yuma’s nonprofit organization that exists to advocate for not only the vitality of the Yuma Proving Ground and Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, but also for the men and women in uniform that serve in these military bases. We had our Gala on Nov. 3rd at AWC with the theme TOP GUN; Sauce Boss presented by 1st Bank Yuma.
Five restaurants competed for the title by sending in recipes of one of the courses of the meal, while attendees watched videos of the chef preparing the dish. (Many thanks to Visit Yuma and Joe Deposte for the top shelf video production). The five restaurants and their submissions were Rolls & Bowls’ shrimp stack appetizer, Prison Hills Brewing’s Tijuana Cesar Salad, River City Grill’s Savory Mushroom Risotto Cake, Holy Smokes’ Pigup Sticks, and Yuma Landing’s Banuelos con Dulce de Leche.
Incredible dishes, all, and the two hundred attendees of the event voted for Prison Hill Brewing Co.’s presentation to earn the title of Yuma’s “Sauce Boss.”
Thanks to our ‘Air Boss’ presenting sponsor, 1st Bank Yuma, and our five ‘Wingman’ premium sponsors City of Yuma, Long Realty Elizabeth Carpenter, TRAX International, Yuma International Airport, and Yuma Regional Medical Center. Our ‘Blackhawk’ table sponsors were Acronis ACS, Archixona, Arizona Western College, AWC CTE, Bianchi & Brandt, Ed Whitehead’s Tire Pros, Greater YumaEDC, Lines & Lundgreen, Lockheed Martin, National Bank of Arizona, Pilkington Construction, Shadle Family Trust, and Yuma Landing. A huge thank you goes to our media partners, the Yuma County Chamber of Commerce and Visit Yuma. We appreciate the team at the Yuma Sun (Jim Foster) for the exceptional event program. Of course, an event with the national anthem must be sung by Wendy Lobeck McKay, and she did not disappoint. Thanks also go out to the many silent auction donors that really made the evening more fun. Thanks to the Chamber team and its Ambassadors, Sheryl Hehe, Diana Wise, Darlene Firestone, and Gel Lemmon for the support labor. Lastly, thanks to the AWC team of April Haile and the AWC Athletic volunteers.
Yuma, Thank YOU! We will continue to “Support Those That Support Our Freedoms” with your support. To find out more about our organization, please go to www.yuma50.org. THANKS!
John Courtis, Kimberly Kahl,
Yvonne Peach
Yuma50 Gala Committee
Amen to end of election season 2022
Election season is over apart from Georgia’s overtime. Can I get an Amen? This season seemed as long and brutal as a Yuma summer, and it was just a midterm. I’m tired of red states, blue states, purple states, pundits, and a precipitous plurality of propositions. My father was right years ago when he noted Arizona votes on everything but dog catcher. I think we’re all exhausted and afraid to check our blood pressure. If I hear the word gubernatorial one more time I’m calling a therapist, although I’m frank to admit there were likely a few goobers on the ballot this year, and not just in races of governor. I fear I’m getting closer to the moment when I will not be able to vote for anyone in good conscience, especially the major party candidates. I have a solution. Why not add an oval to each contest that reads: No candidate deserves my vote. I return you now to a season I’m clearly not tired of, the NFL. My Vikings are in first place!
Mel Parker
Yuma
Nation is a plant, and it is withering away
Have you ever been given a living plant at a housewarming party only to watch it die? Even though you followed the watering, fertilizer, sunlight … requirements just to see it wither away. We as a nation are that plant! God gave us our founders who formed the framework to become the greatest nation on the earth and we are letting it wither away. We enjoy high energy costs, high food costs. etc. over protecting the unborn. To paraphrase this song, “you will know we are Christians by our vote.”
Mother Theresa said, “If we accept that a mother can kill her own child, how can we tell other people not to kill each other? Any country that accepts abortion is not teaching its people to love, rather, to use violence to get what they want.”
Patrick Cook
Yuma
Congrats to students, staff of Aztec on grade
Congratulations to the students and staff of Aztec High School for attaining a B on our school report card! While there were many that thought it could never happen, the dedication of the students and an incredible staff made the jump from an F to a B a reality! I am very proud to have been the principal of Aztec and this awesome staff. Aztec and what we were about will be missed in this community. Thanks to you all!
Steve Pallack
Yuma
U.S. senator should be contacted on Yuma’s VA Clinic
Closing of the VA clinic here in Yuma, I think someone needs to contact Senator Kelly. While the senator was in Yuma, he said that he was behind the military and the veterans 100%. It just seems strange that a week after the election, the VA Clinic closes. If anybody can get the clinic opened again, I believe a US Senator should be able to do something.
Thank you.
Al Schutt
Yuma