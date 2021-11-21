Yumans need to speak up on redistricting
The Arizona Independent Redistricting Commission (AIRC) is redrawing all congressional and legislative district boundaries in the state based on the new US census, so every citizen and community is impacted for the next 10 years.
The AIRC just released the proposed Draft Maps for the 9 congressional and 30 legislative districts. The maps should be especially concerning for all residents in Yuma and Yuma County – regardless of political party.
Currently, Yuma enjoys a benefit most other cities don’t: Our area is split between two congressional districts and two legislative districts. That means we have the benefit of two US representatives to fight for us in Congress, not just one. And we have 6 state senators and representatives working for us not just 3. That also means both Democrats and Republicans can elect officials who will reflect their views.
Despite strong support to keep the split, the Draft Maps throw all that advantage away. Both lump virtually all of Yuma into the single districts to our south. So, with only 1 US congressman and 3 state legislators (most likely from one party), Federal and state governments will be less responsive to our regional needs. We’ll have less influence.
All Yumans should tell the AIRC to revise the Draft Maps to evenly split both Yuma and Yuma County into separate congressional and legislative districts. We must prevail for our region to continue to receive favorable legislative attention.
Submit comments to the AIRC on the Contact Us form: https://irc.az.gov/contact-us.
William Bowlus-Root
Yuma
Vaccinations keep people safe and alive
Survival is a biological imperative that instinctively drives all forms of life to exist and reproduce. Viruses, bacteria, lower and higher plants and animals endure extreme hardships in order to comply with that natural order.
However, stories are told about exceptions. For example, there’s the apparent counter-intuitive lemming behavior of going on a “suicide mission” leaping to their deaths over a cliff. Do they have a political agenda when blindly following a leader to their demise? It is simply not normal for organisms to willfully flaunt the pressures of instinct.
Now, today, there is a segment of the American population who seem to be on a suicide mission by ignoring the fatal risks of COVID-19 and not taking advantage of measures to prevent infection, morbidity, and death.
A recent survey of hospital ICU beds revealed that the majority of the patients did not take advantage of freely available vaccinations that could have kept them healthy, safe, and alive. If one were to tell those individuals the lemming’s story, they might question why those animals do such a silly thing.
Of course, we know that the story is a myth, but the reality of preventable COVID-19 deaths is not. It confounds me to understand why. Perhaps there is no answer except to say, “It’s lemming way of doing things.”
William E. Mowczko
Yuma
Fix roads first, then add amenities to parks
A while back I read a couple of letters to the editor about the lack of tennis and pickle ball courts. How about before the city spends the money on activities that the majority of people won’t use, we spend the money on getting our roads fixed first, which everyone uses?
Pick just about any neighborhood, especially the older ones, and you will see pot holes and washboard blacktop.
In the meantime there are plenty of other activities that are already in place to keep in shape. Numerous walking tracks, golf courses, bike baths, gyms (some with racquet ball courts), hiking trails, public pools, square dancing at the RV parks … pick one or several. Once the roads have been fixed then we can discuss tennis and pickle ball courts
Scott Garcia
Yuma
Issues abound with barking dogs, loud cars, bad drivers
I have a couple issues 1) barking dogs. I have been a resident in the Foothills for 10 years and dog owners out here at least in my neighborhood are so inconsiderate. I know dogs bark, but do they have to do it during a normal person’s sleep time. Can they not hear their dogs!?
2) Cars/motorcycles. Who are they trying to impress with their loud cars where you can hear them from a mile away? When I was growing up they had a noise law on such vehicles. Just like cellphones, the law is there but they really don’t enforce the law. If a rig is going 10-15 miles under the speed limit you can bet they’re on their darn cellphones.
3) People say watch out for the snowbirds but it’s the local drivers I’m wary of. Welcome back, snowbirds – have a nice stay with us
Mike Abramson
Yuma
How do you know you are in Yuma?
How do you know you are in Yuma? If you hear sirens day and night, if you hear the drag strip on 8th Street between B and C, if at a stop light you feel an earthquake but instead it is the loud music in the car next to you, if you go the speed limit and get passed by every car who gives you the finger, and if you must wait 15 seconds before going through a green light for the red light runners, you are in Yuma!!
Daniel Petruso
Yuma
Driving to Yuma ball field was bad experience
Driving to the ball field in Yuma...got off Giss Parkway ...boy what mess on the road, hit a pothole, narrow road made me overcorrect, then nobody stopped at that horrible roundabout and I almost got hit....what a experience! Fix your roads! Almost didn’t make to our game, just saying.
Julie McIntosh
Long Beach, Calif.