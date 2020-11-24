Lack of mask mandate doesn’t make sense
As the virus count grows and deaths rise, I continue to wonder why our governor continues to deny the value of a mask mandate to protect Arizonians. Then I discovered something. He is term limited out. It appears that he is kowtowing to Trump and the Republican Party to secure his political future. With almost 300,000 cases and almost 6,500 deaths (as of Nov 20) in Arizona he needs to fulfill his duty to the people of Arizona. Therefore, I call upon him to do the “right thing” instead of the political thing and endorse the guidelines that health authorities recommend. Mandate mask usage before another 6,500 die.
G P Hoerauf
Yuma
Renaming bases not more important than military
WASHINGTON – An annual defense policy measure that has passed Congress every year since the Kennedy administration is in danger of cratering next month over a move by Democrats to rename military bases, such as Fort Benning, that are named after Confederate officers.
The above news story is a glaring example that shows the difference between Republican conservatives and liberal Democrats. In a blatant attempt to once again pander to black voters, liberals are putting their so-called “cancel culture” above history, tradition and that of our brave men and women who wear the uniform of this great nation, men and women who sacrifice so much for the freedoms we all enjoy. These heroes may not get a pay raise next year, why, because Democrats in Congress are “offended” by some names of our military installations. Names like Fort Benning in Georgia, Fort Bragg in North Carolina, Fort Lee in Virginia, Fort Hood in Texas. Yes, liberals think more of changing our history than they do of our military. The same military that allows them, the Democrats, to continue to show just how out of touch with reality they really are.
Just a note in closing, to any active duty military member who voted for the standard bearer of the Democrat Party, Joe Biden, will changing the names of Fort Benning or Fort Bragg really help to put food on your table next year?
Gregory Gardner
Yuma
A look back on three predictions
A year ago I made three predictions that I envisioned becoming reality in the aftermath of the presidential election should President Trump lose. Two are coming true. I missed the mark on the other one. My first prediction forecast that Trump would challenge the outcome of the election to the fullest extent the law and time would allow. Clearly he is doing this now, as is his right. Prediction two held that Trump would never concede to the victor. That victor turned out to be former Vice President Joe Biden. I can’t imagine Mr. Trump ever congratulating a man he obviously views as his inferior. There will be no note of warm words awaiting Biden in the Resolute Desk on January 20. This is unfortunate, but the Constitution does not mandate good manners. The third prediction, the one I fumbled, divined that the Republican leadership in Congress would breathe a collective sigh of relief at a Trump defeat and relish a return to “normalcy” in Washington. That will not happen. Trump’s capture of 70 million-plus votes, overseeing GOP gains in the House and a likely retention of a Senate majority has virtually eliminated dissension in the ranks. Trump is King of the Republican Party now and for the foreseeable future. Case closed. I have two more predictions: Donald Trump will be the noisiest ex-president in our history by far and he will run again in 2024. Stay tuned.
Mel Parker
Yuma
Thankful for serving next to heroes
Thinking of Veterans Day, my mind goes back to 1966 when I went to Vietnam to a nasty place we called the Bearcat with the 4th Infantry.
In 1967, I was with the 25th Infantry to fight in the Iron Triangle.
I wore both 4th and 25th patches with pride, but what I was most thankful for was the privilege of sleeping in the mud beside some real heroes. I will never forget them.
SSG Don Kneebone
Yuma