Positive news was much appreciated
With COVID-19 anxiety and election overload, it was very pleasant to open the October 31 edition of the Yuma Sun to discover not one, but two, feel good stories on the front page.
Sydney Williams deserves recognition and a huge THANK YOU from Yuma Regional Medical Center for caring for the hospitalized children who are unable to fully participate in Halloween activities. To give goodie bags once is a paying-it-forward idea that I hope others will copy, but Sydney has been thinking of others since she was only three years old. That’s truly remarkable! It’s also fitting that her Mom was included in the picture because it seems evident that Mom has also been supporting, enabling and teaching Sydney to be the loving, caring young woman she is becoming. I feel certain that she will find ways to assert her leadership skills as she enters college next year.
The second article on the front page celebrated a grant from the Dollar General Literacy Foundation which enabled Centennial Middle School ELA teacher Rachael Baker to create a library of over 100 books which her students can check out to read on their own. Her students will learn that reading can not only inform and educate, but it can also be entertaining. Through books students can broaden their horizons, visit other counties, experience different cultures and open their minds to the differences and similarities between people all over the world.
Well done, Yuma Sun!
You did it again with the Thanksgiving pictures in today’s paper, so I want to share our Thanksgiving turkey decoration. It makes me smile every year when we search for our fall decorations.
Enjoy!
Sandra Thiesen
Yuma
Thankful for blessings of YRMC Cancer Center
It is my misfortune to have cancer but my good fortune to have been able to receive radiation at the Yuma Cancer treatment center. And while I thanked all involved each day, I would like others to know how lucky we are to have this facility,
All involved in my care: Dr. Harvey Wilds, triage Nurse Durana, Nurse Yvonne, Radiation Techs Jessica, Luis, Victor and Denise. They made what could have been a traumatic experience very tolerable. All were so friendly and considerate. I am so very grateful to all. I choose to be an optimistic person. In these trying times, please stay safe and count your blessings. We will get through this.
Gratefully,
Donna Rodenz
Quartzsite
Threat to America’s sovereignty is real
As the nation transitions during this post-election cycle, there are a number of signs to watch for.
The global response is critical. Storm clouds have been gathering for some time. Folks were deemed as conspiracy theorists when the mention of a “New World Order” was introduced a number of years ago.
With the response to COVID worldwide, lockdowns and loss of not only individual freedoms but religious liberties as well are increasingly prevalent. This should be strikingly alarming to even the most skeptical among us.
The threat to America’s sovereignty is real. The World Economic Forum’s mantra of “Build Back Better” isn’t simply a slogan designed to rally nations in a time of crisis. It is a power grab by global elitists for control and submission.
Lost among the elusive rhetoric and myriad distractions is a salient reminder of our dutiful responsibilities to ourselves and our posterity.
“You and I have a rendezvous with destiny. We will preserve for our children this, the last best hope of man on earth, or we will sentence them to take the first step into a thousand years of darkness. If we fail, at least let our children and our children’s children say of us we justified our brief moment here. We did all that could be done.” – Ronald Reagan
Rusty Washum
Yuma