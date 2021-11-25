Thanks for all who donated at turkey drive
Thank you, Yuma County. I am a Crossroads Mission volunteer and I recently helped at the annual Turkey Drive at the Walmart on Pacific Avenue. Not only do I thank all the volunteers and staff who participated at all the Yuma WalMarts, But thank YOU for donating. What a joy and blessing to see the giving from your hearts and all the great positive comments about God’s work being accomplished. Thank you for also bringing your children and teaching them about giving back to their community.
We are all blessed to live in such a caring community. Thank you many times over for the turkeys and food that will assist so many hungry people over the holidays.
Gloria Godley
Yuma
Lots to be proud of with community theater
Yuma Community Theater came out strong!
Recently, I and other Yumans were treated to a live performance by a half dozen, very talented local vocalists from the Yuma Community Theater. It was delicious. Their performances of songs from contemporary musicals was electrifying. This fund-raising event hosted at the new, intimate space called the City of Yuma “Black Box” theater allowed the audience more personal engagement than a large theater venue.
How thrilling it was to hear a 13-year-old ingénue from the Gowan Science Academy standing tall amidst the seasoned veterans of the YCT. Yuma has talent! We can be proud of this volunteer theatrical company. They have lots to offer and we can look forward to more stunning performances this upcoming season of live entertainment at a reasonable cost.
William E. Mowczko
Yuma
Thanks to Cancer Center for care, support
I would like to thank a wonderful bunch of people at the Cancer Center of Yuma for the compassion and professionalism they’ve shown me over the past 20 years. As a cancer survivor, I’ve had to deal with a lot of different medical people and teams.
I can say that for sure the team at the Cancer Center is the very best and I couldn’t be more grateful to them.
Beverly Jepson
Yuma
Thankful to have served with real heroes
I went to Vietnam with the 4th Infantry in 1966 to a nasty place called Bear Cat.
In 1967, I was with the 25th Infantry fighting in the Iron Triangle.
I wore both 4th and 25th patches with pride. But what I am most thankful for was the privilege of sleeping in the mud beside some real heroes.
I will never forget them.
SSG Don Kneebone
Yuma
Things to be thankful for this Thanksgiving – and those in need of help
Thanksgiving thanks:
My daughters. My sons-in-law. My grandchildren. My grand dogs and cats. Our two four-legged children that are a mess. Our jobs. Our friends. People that we have been blessed to know. My awesome wife.
Our Savior. Our nation that needs much healing.
Things that demand our attention:
Homelessness. Struggling veterans. Opioid addiction. Bullying. Families that are food challenged. Victims of abuse.
The knowledge that as a people we have the will and fortitude to realize the change that we seek.
Happy Thanksgiving everyone!
Rusty Washum
Yuma
Editor’s Note: This year, we reached out to readers via Facebook and asked, “What are you thankful for?” Here are the responses:
I’m thankful for being 3.5 years Cancer Free – Judy Leis
I am thankful for my new kidney which I received on Oct 21st of this year. – Patricia Chase Hickey
I am thankful for my husband’s courage to undergo chemotherapy so that we can continue our loving life together – Rae Packard
I’m thankful that I can appreciate the little things in life. The feeling of just being thankful is a blessing indeed.- Cindy Kypros
I am thankful for my family and friends that have endured this pandemic and all my grandkids and family – I love them all with all my heart – Susan Antone
I’m thankful for modern-day science, my loving partner, and our furry pet, Shadow. – Amanda Leigh
I appreciate people in Yuma for treating me like one of them as soon as I got there – Jeff Schramm