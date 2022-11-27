What happened to plan to fix traffic light patterns?
Last spring, an article in the Sun mentioned that some stimulus money was going to be spent fixing the traffic light patterns in Yuma. Fantastic, not having to stop at most lights and sit there burning fuel and emitting emissions, let alone the time wasted getting around. Whatever happened to that plan? It is still just as hard getting around as ever. I can’t think of another thing that we could do to make life easier with that money. What happened?
Plant-based foods are better for animals, humans, planet
In a landmark ruling destined to save billions of animal and human lives, the Food and Drug Administration has ruled that meat cultivated from animal cells is safe to eat. The ruling was granted to Upside Foods, funded by Bill Gates and Richard Branson, but also by meat industry giants Cargill and Tyson Foods.
In the past decade, the cultivated-meat industry has grown to more than 150 companies on six continents, backed by $2.6 billion in investments. They all grow meat from animal cells in clean manufacturing plants, rather than in cruel filthy factory farms.
An estimated 70 billion animals are macerated or suffocated at birth or raised in tiny cages each year to produce today’s animal meat and dairy offerings. Consumption of these products has been linked conclusively with elevated incidence of killer diseases.
Production of animal-based foods pollutes our waterways and groundwater supplies, destroys wildlife habitats, and accounts for 20 percent of greenhouse gas emissions.
The forthcoming massive switch from animal agriculture to plant-based and cultivated meat and dairy products offers a truly monumental change in kindness to animals, human health, environmental pollution, and global warming.
Thanksgiving is time to enjoy day, one another
A word and holiday which have been overshadowed by the frenzy surrounding Christmas. A time to celebrate the year’s harvest with friends, families and acquaintances. A time to review our status with others. A time to thank God we live in a more civilized country than many others. A time when we should be remembering the feeling of enjoyment and disappointment and how they did and still are affecting our lives. A time when we made our own decisions without the help of social media.
We wish the best to all. Please take time to enjoy each day.and each other.
Yes, Virginia, there are now two Americas
If this election illuminated any primal cultural dysfunction in our society, it exposed the fact that our nation is ideologically divided.
Yes, Virginia, there are two Americas. One camp resides in the notion that you will elect a politician who can’t put two coherent sentences together, a bureaucrat who will promote the killing of an innocent child up to the moment of birth and a government that will buy the adoration of constituents with bureaucratic largesse. You know, your tax dollars.
The other folks want a future for their children built on Constitutional liberties, God-given freedoms and self-determination. You know, the opportunity to pursue their dreams.
These folks respect the sanctity of precious, innocent human life. They work their collective asses off to make a better future for their family. They are innately in tune with the betterment of mankind through service and submission to a higher power. They are the foundation of our Republic.
“I tremble for my country when I reflect that God is just: that his justice cannot sleep forever.” – Thomas Jefferson
Congress needs to advance treatment research
The CDC is reporting that nearly one in five Americans are still showing signs of “long COVID,” and I am part of that statistic.
Even having been vaccinated and boosted, I have contracted COVID, not once – but four times, and as a result, I have not been able to regain my sense of taste or smell.
The last two years have been incredibly challenging, foods don’t taste the same, and I can’t enjoy the scents that bring back memories.
For patients like me, there are still a lot of unknowns, and I am dependent on any new information that is found by the medical community and new treatments uncovered from the pharmaceutical industry.
Given the heavy focus from our federal government on finding vaccinations when this virus first broke out, I thought that this same mindset would continue as more and more patients like me continued to show lingering symptoms.
But I was upset to see instead that Congress put treatment research on the backburner by passing price setting policies in the Inflation Reduction Act. While the pandemic and its impact might be over for them, it is not for everyone.
I ask that when our lawmakers go to order their favorite dish at lunch or smell fresh flowers at the store, they remember people like me, and make sure legislation reflects it.