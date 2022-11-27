What happened to plan to fix traffic light patterns?

Last spring, an article in the Sun mentioned that some stimulus money was going to be spent fixing the traffic light patterns in Yuma. Fantastic, not having to stop at most lights and sit there burning fuel and emitting emissions, let alone the time wasted getting around. Whatever happened to that plan? It is still just as hard getting around as ever. I can’t think of another thing that we could do to make life easier with that money. What happened?

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you