Cooperation – not ideology – needed now
I find the actions of the president, (Rudy) Giuliani, (Lindsey) Graham destructive to our Democratic Republic. Graham interfering in Georgia’s election process in pitiful and dangerous.
The GOP has failed to rein in Trump. His decisions are dangerous not only internally to the US but externally. Graham made a comment recently that shows how far the GOP has fallen when he stated that if Biden wins then this is the last election the GOP will win. BS The GOP gave up on being a viable political party during Trump’s tenure. The GOP needs to rethink where it is going or it will disappear from history. It is in the best interest of his loyalists to bring Donald Trump down to earth, and possibly salvage their party.
I do believe that Trump’s actions concerning conceding, transition process and especially dealing with the COVID-19 virus borders on the criminal. He is vindictive and angry and those around him need to be forceful and honest with him. His intent is to make it difficult for the incoming President-elect to perform his initial governmental processes. He is attempting to undermine the voter, and ultimately the country. Perhaps his anger and his narcissism are finally clouding his ability to function for the good of the country
As a nation we can disagree on policy. Ideology is dangerous at this time in history.
Cooperation is what is needed now.
The Democrats must also be careful for what they wish for because without compromise, our institutions will erode and our election process could be in danger from the right and left.
Vincent Lacey
Yuma
Trump should get credit for vaccines
I read the article on 11/13/20 in the Yuma Sun from the Associated Press titled “States ramp up for biggest vaccination effort in US history.” Not one iota of credit was given to President Trump for his pairing of government with the private sector in “Operation Warp Speed” to get the vaccine developed in positively record speed for such an undertaking. Not one little speck of acknowledgement. This is just one example of how the media makes sure he gets absolutely no recognition for anything positive he has done for America and its people.
If it weren’t for Trump and had America depended on the government alone with those in office that hem and haw over every decision, we’d probably never have seen a vaccine for COVID-19 for years to come. Instead we had a businessman who gathered industry together to get moving and get a vaccine done rapidly without all the angst elected official typically exhibit.
According to the article, the statement by Dr. Anthony Fauci Thursday, November 12 on ABCs Good Morning America show was that “The cavalry is arriving.” Fauci should have added “…thanks to President Donald J. Trump”. Give credit where credit is due!
Holly Basting
Yuma
Don’t count your chickens before they hatch
It was a beautiful morning on the golf course, the sun was shining, and our foursome agreed on our betting structure for the day. (quarter skins, green-wennies, Murphy challenges, low score wins hole and no carry-overs).
Low score the first three holes was tied with two or more of our foursome which resulted in no one winning skins. However, the 3rd hole is a par-3, 185 yards and our 1st opportunity to win a “Green-Wennie.” (A Green-Wennie is when a player drives his/her ball on the green and the ball comes to rest the closest to the flag).
As it turns out my buddy Ron, flew his drive to what looked to be within 5 feet from the flag. My drive flew the green but was at least 10 feet from the flag. It appeared that Ron had won the Green-Wennie and he had reason to be excited over a fine shot and was anxious to record the win on the score card.
But wait, as we were walking up to the green, a seagull flew down picked up Ron’s ball and dropped it 10 feet off the green before flying away. It was my lucky day because my ball ended up being closest to the flag and therefore I won the Green-Wennie. Jim reminded Ron not to count his chickens before they hatch and said the only reason Gene won was due to good clean living, which I would never disagree.
Gene Autry Reynolds
Yuma