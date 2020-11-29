A message applicable to all
A message for today applicable to each person of any race and gender, thus to all fellow citizens:
“Reflect upon your present blessings – of which every man has many – not on your past misfortunes, of which all men have some.” – Charles Dickens
Jacqus-Andre Istel
Mayor of Felicity
Love of a pet – and later loss – is worth experiencing
You know, as we go through life, we learn something about life, everyday. Just when we thought we knew everything, we find ourselves saying, “huh, I didn’t know that.” I don’t know about anyone else, but as I get older, I find myself realizing that certain things are gifts from God, and some things are lessons, to learn about life from. To me, throwing up is a self explanatory gift. Laughter, happiness, sadness, crying, pain, agony, we learn very early about these emotions and what brings them on.
But, to me, there is a lesson in life that not all of us get to experience or learn from. I think it is an emotional life lesson gift, the Lord, and only the Lord, wants us to experience and learn from. The emotional pain from losing the life companionship of our pets. I was at the puberty stage of life when I watched the movie “Old Yeller.” If you have ever cried in disbelief, it is a different kind of crying.
I have a friend who lives back east in Maine. She called me the other day to tell me she had to put her Chocolate Lab, Luke, of 13 years, down because of no kidney function. There was nothing that could be done to save him. She told me Luke gave her unconditional love. She wasn’t ready to lose him. Now she sees him everywhere in the house. She has his ashes on a shelf.
As with all of us that have lost that special furry, or feathered loved one, we had to accept the fact that life with them is over. As weird as it may seem, the loss of their constant companionship is a very, very lonely experience that is as sad as losing a human loved one. Sometimes it seems sadder. I have always believed that if there is such a thing as E.S.P. then it exists between a man and his dog. I could just look at my dog, Blue, and not say a word, and ole Blue just knew what I was thinking. My son and daughter spent 15 years of their lives growing up with Blue.
The pain and sorrow that comes from the loss of our pets is an emotion the good Lord wants us to experience.
Thank you Lord for allowing me to experience that emotion. Remember, if you go around kicking dogs, you may die and find out your Jesus has a tail...
Fred Richard
Wellton
Drip irrigation shouldn’t be overlooked
I read the column written by Bobbi Stevenson McDermott recently and found it a bit distressing. She found it easy to praise Level Basin and Furrow Irrigation, but was very negative regarding drip irrigation. Flood irrigation has been around for thousands of years and our farmers that use it have made fantastic improvements in its design and application, hence improving efficiency and crop production. However, Ms McDermott was very negative when she wrote about drip irrigation.
Drip irrigation is a fantastic irrigation method in areas where the farmer doesn’t have access to cheap surface water. It’s outstanding when used with multi-flowering crops such as tomatoes, peppers and melons to name only a few. When lifting, via pumps, the water, from 150 feet to 800 feet, every drop counts. This is where drip irrigation shines.
I was in the drip irrigation business for a quarter century and we designed and supplied drip systems for thousands of acres of farm land. Drip irrigation may not be right for the Yuma valley but for farmers in Dateland, Hyder, Aguila, Wilcox, and other areas not blessed with cheap surface water, it’s a miracle and we still have companies here in Yuma designing fantastic drip irrigation systems!
Chuck Warner
Yuma