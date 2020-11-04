Is there a soul highway?
Regarding Dia De Los Muertos (All Souls Day, Nov. 2): Souling (Coming and Going) -
Do you suppose souls pass by one another? Do souls of the dying wave to the souls of the newborn?
Is there such a thing as a soul highway?
As the old souls are leaving and the new souls are arriving, do they pass one another coming and going?
Rod Schmidt
Yuma
Team deserves big thanks for work in Louisiana
This is to acknowledge the Arizona Disaster Relief Team that is now in Southwestern Louisiana removing fallen trees and debris left by Hurricane Sally. Three local members, including my daughter, Kelly Kennedy-Orta, left on Sept. 20, 2020, to join others from around the state for a three-week tour of duty.
This team has had extensive training for their specific jobs and deserve a big thank you for the volunteer services they provide.
Donna Alexandre
Yuma
Winter visitors not to blame for bad driving
For many years I’ve dreaded the winter season and all the traffic with out of state plates. But with the pandemic limiting winter visitors, I’ve learned something.
Most Yumans don’t know the rules of the road and lack common courtesy. When has speeding become legal? The same with not using directional signals or turning left from the far right lane. The “yield” sign means just that. Wouldn’t it be nice to know that people who stop at a stop sign will wait their turn and let others go instead of trying to beat you across the intersection?
And, God forbid, you should be a walker. How dare you try to cross a street when you know how important it is that I get to Walmart or the Dollar Store. Much more important than your safety.
Need to back out of a parking space? Good luck! You can be half-way out and every time, someone drives behind you.
Think it’s just seniors in your way? Wrong! Check the drivers in other cars. Most appear to be too young for a senior discount.
I will continue to drive defensively, check all four directions, and proceed with caution.
Collie Bernabe
Yuma
Junky properties a problem in Loma Vista
Writing in response to the recent editorial on junky properties. I have lived in Loma Vista for about 25-plus years. The property owners have gone from great to terrible. There are a few of us who still take pride in home ownership.
To give an example, there is a house to the south of me that has a wooden shelving and cupboard with weeds grown over them. This is the backyard. The house to the north of me has weeds growing everywhere and a tree that is grown to cover the roof and front windows. Can’t tell if windows are broken or the roof damaged. No one is living in the house and hasn’t for some time.
I could go on writing of the many violations here in Loma Vista. But why? Best you come out and have a good look around at all properties. There are many. At the time I moved here it was an oasis among the farm fields.
Patti Barak
Yuma
Litterbugs destroying what God created
In driving our roadways I get so disgusted,
In my noticing all the debris,
Which people toss out their car windows,
Purposely I would tend to believe.
I ask where’s the conscience of others,
Who will do this day after day?
Is this how they live at home, I ask,
And why must it be this way?
There are days where I’ll see those who are serving time,
In their jumpsuits cleaning it up.
Then a week goes by and it looks just as bad -
Or am I just an old nut?
I’ve often thought if all paper turned out,
Were to come with a flower design,
Would it take our minds off of garbage,
To where we’d learn to accept it in time?
How can we take our God has created,
Turning it into some septic tank?
Is it that we were born not having a conscious
Showing HIM no appreciation nor thanks?
It all reminds me while at the store one day
This young mother parked next to my car
As her children looked on she dumped all her ashtrays
Pop cans and wrappers from candy bars.
Looking on, I thought how dare you
Empty your car of all its trash.
Knowing someone else will be picking it up -
You may dress nice but you have no class.
How does one begin to change the minds
Of those who choose to live like this?
Who have no regards to how others may feel
While rating one on a one-to-10 list.
Jimmy Luhm
Yuma