When EV trend is viable, private industry will respond

Regarding the 10/31/22 article about federally funded EV charging station installations in Arizona; I understand that the money can only be used as authorized. However, the $1910 taxpayer funded price tag per EV vehicle register in Arizona would go a long way to improving Arizona’s roads, which are used by all drivers. I am offended that the EV drivers, who pay no fuel generated road tax, get their charging stations subsidized.

