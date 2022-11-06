When EV trend is viable, private industry will respond
Regarding the 10/31/22 article about federally funded EV charging station installations in Arizona; I understand that the money can only be used as authorized. However, the $1910 taxpayer funded price tag per EV vehicle register in Arizona would go a long way to improving Arizona’s roads, which are used by all drivers. I am offended that the EV drivers, who pay no fuel generated road tax, get their charging stations subsidized.
When the automobile first made its appearance in the U.S., the government did not fund gas stations. Rather, private enterprise responded to an obvious and economically viable need. When the EV trend becomes likewise viable, private enterprise will respond.
Voting for lesser of evils means voting Democrat
To Gene Lemon’s Letter to the Editor on October 23 concerned about the problems our country is facing, “inflation, open borders, loss of energy independence” and so on, which he blames Biden for, I say: Trump and his election deniers are taking us down a path where only autocrats survive. If we lose our democracy, none of Mr. Lemon’s rants matter. Critically, our democracy is on the line. Voting Republican takes us to an authoritarian, autocratic country; voting Democrat retains our democracy, where the rule of law and our Constitution reign supreme, the vision our Founding Fathers had for our beloved country.
So, yes, voting for the “lesser of the evils” … means voting Democrat.
Where is the outrage on Pelosi attack?
Republicans have made crime one of their main focuses. They also have made immigration a major issue, claiming that all immigrants are either criminals or drug mules. But, surprisingly, an attempted murder of a US representative seems to be OK to them. A man searching for Nancy Pelosi entered her home with an obvious attempt to kill her.
Where is the Republican outrage? Is it possible that it’s OK to demand something to be done about crime unless it’s committed against a Democrat?
Is this what Jesus commanded them to do?
Where is all of the religious leaders’ outrage over this incident?
The hypocrisy. Using religion to justify your political beliefs is preposterous and not to be taken seriously.