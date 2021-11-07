Tennis courts would be a welcome amenity
I read with great interest the editorial on giving Yuma citizens the opportunity to give input on the East Mesa Community Park. The article mentioned many options on the plate but it did not mention public tennis courts. The Yuma Racquet Club is now non-operational over on Winsor Ave. and Yuma Tennis Association located in the Mesa Del Sol area is non operational for tennis. Yuma Country Club does have courts, but, it is a private membership. All Yuma schools that have tennis courts are not open for the public.
That leaves Carver Park with one court and Friendship Park with 8 courts. There was a period where Friendship Park was locked up and no public tennis courts were available. Through the efforts of some local tennis players, we turned that situation around.
It has been 12 years since the reconstruction and they got it right. The courts have held up amazingly well. One statistic that I found was that one tennis court would support a population of 10,000 people. For the Yuma area with a population close to 200,000 people we need many more public tennis courts. Additional public tennis courts would very much relieve the congestion at Friendship Park and I’m sure would be a welcomed amenity for the tennis enthusiasts in the Foothills area.
Mike Sphar
Yuma
Why dismantle YRMC’s not-for-profit status?
YRMC not-for-profit vs for-profit?
I had a 40 year career with Yuma Regional Medical Center, starting at Parkview Baptist Hospital in 1967 when the hospital had 50 beds and I believe we had about 300 employees at that time. I retired in 2007 as the YRMC Corporate Compliance Officer and yes in those 40 years of working my way up the ladder I truly enjoyed the journey and supported the philosophy of a not-for-profit organization.
The reason I’m writing this open letter is my concern regarding YRMC changing its direction and wanting to link up with LifePoint a for-profit organization. I have a big concern regarding the loss of local input, service charges going up under a for-profit organization and that the for-profit organization will be taking revenue (money) out of our community to pay investors.
So my real question is WHY are we truly wanting to dismantle YRMC not-for-profit status?
Pam Nalley
Yuma
Congress should make sensible rules on marijuana
It has now been almost a year since Arizona passed Proposition 207, which legalizes the use of marijuana by adults aged 21 or older, and cities and counties must comply. Some may be waiting for federal rules and regulations to be enacted before they settle the local issue. Both the Yuma City Council and the Yuma County Planning and Zoning Commission acted and there may be more for them to do.
There is almost no attention paid to this issue, but it is huge in many ways and Congress should find the time to write and vote for sensible rules and regulations that all states can follow allowing for some flexibility. It is an enormous tax generator and shouldn’t be overlooked.
Nick Martin
Yuma
Giss Parkway easier with roundabout
It surprised me to see a letter in Sunday’s paper stating that the roundabout at the Giss Parkway was dangerous. I won’t quote the letter, you can read it in the archive, but the author believes this and all the roundabouts are quite dangerous.
If one simply follows the signs, you will find that most are quite easy to understand. The Giss Parkway Exit is now much easier to cross than previously.
Vicki Freund
Yuma
Time to return to sender for golfer friend
When I first started wintering in Yuma, 1998, I had the good fortune of meeting Red, Dick, and Jim from Port Orford, Oregon. Each of us had the same passion for golf and we usually played 4 to 5 days week. We also enjoyed Happy Hour 7 days a week. The spirit most consumed was J.D. & 7.
However, Jim was different. He preferred Gentleman Jack over ice with a splash (eye drop) of water. He sent me a bottle to keep at my bar when I would host Happy-Hour. We usually alternated Happy-Hour at each other’s residences. When it came to my time to host Happy-Hour I would make sure I had Jim’s bottle. In fact he was the only one who had a bottle with a name tag.
Unfortunately, the past nine years health issues have prevented Jim from wintering in Yuma. However, my bar still has a bottle with a name tag “Jim.” The likelihood of Jim coming down to Yuma is slim, therefore, it must be “Returned-To-Sender.” I will enlist Red and Dick to transport it to Jim in Port Orford, Oregon where they can celebrate with Jim and his bottle which I’m sure has aged better than the four of us.
Gene Autry Reynolds
Yuma