Time is now to stand strong and vote

It is Biden and the far-left Democrats who pose the real threat to the American system and our way of life. He and his cronies have nothing but contempt for the common people they pretend to champion. It is not enough to criticize Biden and his false and vicious attacks on Americans, he and his political vampires must be scourged by removing them from their positions of power.

