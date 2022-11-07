Time is now to stand strong and vote
It is Biden and the far-left Democrats who pose the real threat to the American system and our way of life. He and his cronies have nothing but contempt for the common people they pretend to champion. It is not enough to criticize Biden and his false and vicious attacks on Americans, he and his political vampires must be scourged by removing them from their positions of power.
If ever there was a time to stand strong and resolute, and to vote as though the very future of America as a blessed land of unmatched personal liberty, and when prosperity and goodness are literally at stake, now is that time. With so much on the line, and so many toss-ups in play, anything can happen on November 8th.
Vote yes on Proposition 417 for Yuma
As a proud, retired member of the Yuma Fire Department, I urge everyone to vote “yes” on Proposition 417.
If you visit our beautiful parks, participate in recreational activities, visit the Yuma Art Center, or explore the Yuma Crossing National Heritage Area, this renewal is essential. It allows our community to protect the quality of life we enjoy and fund a wide range of things we love about living here.
This small hospitality tax, first passed in 1970 and renewed in 1993 and 2009, has been a boon to our city in making it a special place to live and work.
It also helps Visit Yuma promote our city to tourists and visitors from all over the country. Whether they come for a day, week, or a few months, we welcome their business because it provides job security and opportunities for everyone.
Don’t let this revenue stream expire, many of the programs, services, and facilities we count on could face reductions or worse, elimination. Funds collected through this tax reduces pressure on the General Fund, which is the fund that pays for Police, Fire, and much of Public Works, all with growing needs and increases in costs. Letting this tax expire would have devastating effects on the community we love.
This is not a new tax or an increase, it is a continuation of what has been paid since 1970. Remember, you only pay for this if you go to a bar, restaurant, or hotel, so a large portion of revenue is generated from our visitors and tourists. On a $50 tab for dinner, you’ll only pay $1, which is a small price for preserving all the enjoyable elements that we cherish about living and serving in our Yuma community.
Yes vote keeps Yuma moving forward
Since moving to Yuma two years ago, I have discovered what an amazing city Yuma is. There is such a welcoming sense of community, and people experience that when they come to visit.
As the Executive Director of the Yuma County Chamber of Commerce, my chief mission is to help our local businesses grow and thrive, and it has been heart-warming to watch them serve so many people visiting our community from across the country. The 5,800+ jobs across the county supported by tourism are counting on us to keep the momentum going.
One key way to do that is by renewing the Yuma hospitality tax.
Voters approved this minor 2% tax in 1970. It applies exclusively to hotel, restaurant, and bar patrons, who frequently are visitors. And it worked – so the tax was renewed in 1993 and in 2009. It is our turn to do the same.
The renewal is not a tax increase. It is not a new tax, either. It is the same one that has been in place for more than 50 years.
Despite the low rate – for example, a tourist who pays $250 to stay at a local hotel would be contributing $5 toward the hospitality tax – it is expected to generate $8.3 million next year.
With this revenue, the City of Yuma will be able to maintain vital programs like parks and recreation and improve how officials promote and market the community to prospective visitors. It will allow Yuma to continue to prosper and grow while maintaining the truly wonderful sense of community we have come to appreciate.
We have a chance to keep the train of economic growth moving forward. All it takes is a YES vote on Proposition 417. Let’s go, Yuma!
Executive Director, Yuma County Chamber of Commerce
Column shows challenge with political discourse today
The Guest Column by Dick Polman dated 9/15/2022 is a perfect example of the problem with political discourse today. He spends three columns telling everyone that if they don’t agree with his “Truth” they are “Anti Democratic” and shouldn’t be heard. He sounds very much like the “Flat earthers” and those that believed that “The universe revolves around the earth.” Back then if you disagreed with the “Absolute Truth” you were cast out or executed. Now, if you disagree you are “Canceled.” I would never tell Mr. Polman that he shouldn’t be heard, I would just tell him I think he is wrong.