Where is oversight on ADEQ officials?
I just read the article on our water quality. I cannot believe the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality has not been doing their job for all these years. Where is the oversight? Who does Michael Cabrera report to? He is the director and has done nothing.
Monitoring of pesticides stopped in 2013? No standards for arsenic and uranium since 2006? And the one tester retired in 2017 and not replaced?
So Michael Cabrera goes to the office, collects a paycheck benefits and retirement for the last four years and does nothing? This is outrageous. He should be terminated, retirement cancelled and sued for the last four years of wages. Who does he report to?
He says 99% of Arizonans have “safe” drinking water? How can he say that with little or no testing for the past 29 years?
Mr. Carbrera should become a politician. He knows how to do nothing.
Chris Kullmann
Yuma
Stop killing yourself and others – get the vaccine
I recently heard an otherwise intelligent person, actually a health care worker, admit she is not vaccinated for COVID, even though she knows it could save her life and the lives of those around her, because “You can’t tell me what to do!”
This shockingly immature and selfish attitude made me imagine an analogy in which someone is told we could end world hunger if everyone in the U.S. would just donate one dollar, and that person responded with “Let ‘em starve. You can’t tell me what to do!”
Come on people. Stop killing yourselves and others. Please.
G. Devin
Yuma
Hollywood, music, parents to blame for kids’ actions
When a person enters a movie theater today and takes notes of those posters giving previews of coming attractions. Can you recall any of them which do not display some sort of violence or the small print reading ADULT LANGUAGE and nudity?
Even though some will tell me that its only acting, just think of the effect all of this has on young people. Especially those who grow up lacking parental guidance at home. Hollywood and its corrupt writers and producers have basically set the guidelines for our youth to follow, and it’s obvious that they’ve no conscience when it comes to what they feel is OK.
There have been instances these past few years where mental health doctors are being interviewed on talk shows, and asked as to what effect the movies carry. That when they answer by saying they have little effect, I think to myself, how sick can these people be?
For years now, Hollywood has created the feeling that killing others is easy, as if it’s like a sport one becomes completely immune to by watching enough of it.
When you take all the school killings these past several years, where do you think our young people are getting their ideas from? Personally, when I think of all the liberals who run the motion picture industry, I’m of the opinion that this was part of the big plan to take a country down. Just like Hitler said. You work on the minds of young people by what they read and see. Also from the music they listen to. You destroy their confidence in government, show them that GOD doesn’t exist, and you confiscate the weapons. That once you are able to accomplish this, you’ve got them.
Don’t think that you as a parent aren’t partly to blame, being that most of you allow these movies right in your own living rooms. I’m including all of the “RAP” music your kids have been allowed to listen to, and the lyrics which teach the listener to stand up against the establishment, to kill cops and to rebel against anything which was once considered as being good.
That due to one’s stupidity by spending their money on such crap, the so-called artists who recorded such garbage thanks to you now live in multimillion dollar mansions.
Jimmy Luhm
Yuma