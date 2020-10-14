Be sure to check facts before voting
Voting is the key to our Republic. Politics is dirty and the political ads make the average person feel like they unclean. Ideologies are dangerous. I have done more fact checking this year. I suggest that the voter fact check the ads in Arizona, because there are numerous falsehoods out there.
When political hacks resort to name calling they have no record and need to lose. Calling someone communist is old hat, McCarthyism. If a congressman has to resort to pandering, named calling and falsehoods, the state doesn’t need them.
Following any leader or party because it means I get elected is unacceptable, contemptible, and not in America’s interest.
So, whether your Republican or Democrat FACT CHECK the information before making a decision on who you will vote for. There are a lot of misleading ads and lying out there. Then VOTE.
Vincent Lacey
Yuma
Thoughts on flag, Pelosi and more
Thanks for thumbs up thumbs down.
Kudos to Jack Costello for his service and comments on our Flag. The disrespect shown by high paid athletes only shows what they know about our history. I read that new citizens say their pledge of allegiance to our country. I guess when you are born a citizen you don’t have to pledge again, just take advantage of the service of others.
Great work from Nancy Pelosi. Wasted time since day one of the Democratic Party loss and gumming up the gears of government to persist on disrupting anything fruitful with her personal dislikes and interests. You will never be presidential material – stick to your expensive ice cream collection.
Thanks Yuma Sun – always a pleasure to read your articles.
Russell Wies
Yuma
Students, parents, teachers all need support now
I have just completed my first quarter as a long-term substitute teacher. I want to share some thoughts with you.
I was asked many times why I would want to teach online style after retiring several years ago. I have three reasons I did.
1. I love my school-Orange Grove School.
2. I adore my principal, Mrs. Seh.
3. I wanted to know what my teacher friends were going to be experiencing this year.
I found out several things about technology and me this quarter. Technology can be a wonderful thing when it works. Orange Grove School is a school in the Somerton district located in the county south of Yuma. Quality Internet is hard to get for some families even with hotspots. Service is poor at best for some families. My learning curve for teaching online went straight up. For the first few weeks I became a near expert in Zoom, chat box and breakout rooms. I soon realized my teaching lesson delivery was the best I have ever done because I could “mute” students at will. Using a soft voice, explaining everything so well until I unmuted the students.
Then I found out what was going on in the real world of students’ homes. Crying babies, barking dogs, loud TV’s, loud parents, brothers and sisters. The high quality of my lessons was not being received by some students the way I had envisioned. Then I understood that I was in their home, witnessing daily life and I knew I could do nothing about it.
Online teaching is not ideal for students, teachers or parents.
The most important question teachers have is how will they be evaluated in regards to students’ test scores when not all students have access to adequate internet service? I know the Somerton School District will do the right thing for their teachers.
Online learning is the best way for those schools not able to do in person classes. I have been blessed with wonderful, kind, caring parents this quarter. My wish is that students, parents and teachers understand and support each other until the time is right to go back to school.
Rick Anderson
Somerton teacher
Future in good hands with local innovator
The story, A ‘MASTERS’ in innovation, really gave me a real boost. With the “virus” and political hyperbole, it was comforting to know that the future is in good hands.
Thank you Yuma Sun for the story and thank you Matthew Moore for giving us “ole geezers” a look into the future!
All Yumans can be proud of you and can look forward to your innovations!
Rudy Wallace
Yuma