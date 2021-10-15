As customers, be patient, more understanding
I’ve been wanting to put pen to paper regarding this issue for quite some time now to be exact about a little over a year now. This is the perfect timing since the Winter Visitors are arriving.
I’ve had a tremendous realization. After COVID everything has changed, especially the service industry.
Backtracking I remember entering the job force in the 90s. I was 18 at the time. The first thing engrained in you as a youngster was “The customer is always right,” Customer Service is top priority, have good manners, keep communications professional, be nice, listen to their needs, be understanding to their point of view, what about going the extra mile? It used to be service your customers but serve them well. After all, Service is in the name of the “Service Industry.”
In a recent trip out of town, my husband and I went to a fast food chicken place. We got there, lights were on, we saw a couple of workers inside, we walked all around – and all doors were locked. It wasn’t until an employee came out to deliver a curbside order who practically shouted “No dining in only curbside or drive through” and walked right back in. Message I received – “Don’t need your business. If you want food call or go through the drive through, if you want!” No apologies, didn’t care, no sign at the door, no interest in keeping me as a customer.
Everywhere I go there are longer lines. Longer waits over the phones. You used to have the privilege to switch to another store, another company, another doctor for that matter. Not anymore – wherever you go is the same.
I’m sure your readers just like me have experienced this shift. Great Customer Service is no more, it is in the past.
There is a shortage of employees, take notice you will see a lot of inexperienced youngsters or middle-aged people performing jobs that they have never done in their life. What about the empty shelves of goods at the stores all around the country? This is a very serious situation and it is no individual’s fault.
As a merchant myself, I want to shed some light. What about making a switch, as customers let’s be more patient, more understanding, more loving, less demanding, less angry at the world. We are all just trying to survive.
Be thankful if you still have people who serve you the old school way, and be more appreciative of this new Service Industry. We are all doing the best we can.
Rebeca Melgoza
Somerton
Call Congress, ask for support of MCAS Yuma
I have given up trying to understand what the $3.5 trillion package now floundering around in Congress includes. All we can be certain of is a lot of free stuff is being funded for special interest groups and no mention of funding for our national security. At every level, our government is barely functioning for the good of all, but parceled out for equity for various groups.
Yuma and the surrounding area are greatly impacted by the Yuma Air Station and specifically by the F-35s in use there. We do not know if there is adequate funding for the F-35 program and it would be worth a call to your Congressperson to find out where they stand on this and urge them to make sure the F-35s continue. Their contribution to our national security and our local economy is significant.
Sincerely
Doug Waller
Yuma
Why does mail delivery take so long?
Why would it take a letter mailed in Yuma to a same code address in Yuma eight (8) days to be delivered to its destination? It was dropped in mailbox at a store, 4th Avenue and 24th Street Wednesday, 29 September and reached its destination on Thursday, 7 October.
Thought sure it was lost on its journey. I was concerned as it contained important material. Just being curious enough to wonder.
Modine P. Uribe
Yuma
Don’t donate trash to nonprofit groups
“First Take” by Mara Knaub on October 3, 2021, regarding dumped trash in the desert is so on point. However, dumping in the desert is not the only location this occurs. Dumping of unwanted items occurs on a daily basis usually in the dark of night, at local thrift stores under the disguise of “donations”. These non-profit organizations, run solely by volunteers, must then dispose of the non-sellable “donations” often at great expense.
It would be helpful if you could publish the locations of the transfer stations that Ms. Knaub mentioned along with the city dumps. As a public service, on a regular basis, consider sponsoring a media blitz publishing the locations, directions, and hours of business where the public can deposit their items in a controlled environment.
Thank you for your attention,
Sandra Brown
Building Chair, Assistance League of Yuma
Editor’s Note: A list of transfer stations as well as their hours and acceptable items can be found on the Yuma County website – https://www.yumacountyaz.gov/government/public-works/waste-management/solid-waste.