Vote yes on Proposition 417 for Yuma’s community, amenities
Yuma is a great place to live. From our parks and recreation programs to arts and cultural activities, to the Yuma Crossing National Heritage Area, our city proudly offers residents a real sense of community.
That’s why we absolutely must renew the 2% hospitality tax again for the third time. As seniors, we enjoy so many things that these funds support.
Many of us love to swim, golf, and take walks in the parks at the Yuma Crossing National Heritage Area. Others like to bowl or attend indoor fitness classes. And we all look forward to the annual events that bring everyone out to socialize. Our lives are rich and full thanks to the funding that makes these activities possible.
We also like the fact that Yuma is a tourist destination for visitors from across the country. Part of the revenue from the renewal–first passed in 1970–goes to Visit Yuma, which works to attract even more tourists and visitors. This has made our local economy strong and allows families to stay here generation after generation, which builds community even more.
And it comes at a small price to residents because visitors who stay in hotels and go to bars and restaurants contribute the most to this fund. In fiscal year 2022, the hospitality tax generated $8.1 million, and it’s expected to bring in $8.3 million in 2023.
Whether we’ve raised families, held jobs, or opened businesses in Yuma, we know the community has been built on a stable foundation thanks to the hospitality tax.
Let’s continue to support our community and its enviable amenities and opportunities by voting “yes” on Proposition 417.
Debra and Bruce Gwynn
Yuma
Bidding Yuma a farewell and wishes for success
As my wife and I finish packing boxes for our move back east to be closer to family, I reflect on the four years I served as the Executive Director of the Yuma Crossing National Heritage Area (YCNHA). It has been a great ride, and I am leaving confident that the YCNHA is in much better shape than I found it. It is an improved organization for sure. A continued focus on organizational development, enhancing the visitor experience at the two state historic parks, maintaining 400 acres of wetlands and riparian habitat, and helping the YCNHA in the further development of a culture of diversity, equity, and inclusion as an existential component of a vibrant organization, is a recipe for success. The millions of dollars of investment commitments secured over the past year alone will ensure that the YCNHA will keep moving toward this vision of a more vibrant Yuma. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tjsr5TV7uDU
I had the chance to meet many wonderful people here, and wish those of you who supported my efforts, and the mission of the YCNHA during my tenure, the best. You know who you are. I will miss the sunny days, but won’t miss the heat. I will miss our Wellton getaway on the fifth fairway at the Links of Coyote Wash, and the friends we made. I will miss the work of promoting Yuma as more than a gas stop between Phoenix and San Diego, but the dynamic historic destination it can be.
I would love to be here when all of the cool stuff comes to fruition for the parks, especially at the
Colorado River State Historic Park (CRSHP) which had been ignored before I arrived, but is now in the full throes of a comeback, including visitor experience enhancements and an authentic Italian bistro. It can eventually become self-sustaining like the iconic Yuma Territorial Prison (YTP) if the YCNHA stays the course with the attention and patience the CRSHP finally received. The major investment commitment the YTP received from Arizona State Parks & Trails will ensure it maintains its status as one of Arizona’s most treasured attractions.
More than anything, I will miss my team. These talented individuals came together as a group and are on fire for the YCNHA. I hope that their enthusiasm will not be tamped, and that they will continue to be allowed to fly like I encouraged each and every one of them to do! I am a huge Marvel fan, and in the Luke Cage series, Luke was known for the motto “never backward, always forward. Always.” I trust that the organization takes that admonition to heart. Best of success Yuma! I bid you farewell.
By Lowell Perry
Former Executive Director of the Yuma Crossing National Heritage Area
Who will you hire? Mudslingers or those with accomplishments?
Good Morning VOTERS!
Tired of the political ads yet? Early voting ballots will be arriving in the mail shortly.
Imagine you are a hiring manager looking to fill some pretty prominent positions in your organization. Who would you hire... candidates who can showcase their resumes and accomplishments, or those who can only tell you what they think they can do and mudsling?
You have a choice. If you don’t like the names printed on the ballot, there is a place for write-ins, and those votes count. Vote your conscience, but whatever you do, VOTE!
Roger Jones
Foothills