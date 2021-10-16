Rally Monday will support Border Patrol agents
From 9 to 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 18th we are meeting at the Border Patrol station on 40th Street and Avenue A to show our support for the Border Patrol and ask Congress to stop the illegal immigration and finish the wall now. Make a sign bring a lawn chair and let’s enjoy the rally . God Bless.
Lauren Heitzman
Yuma
Yuma has at least one honest person
On October 13, my husband and I shopped at Walmart in the Foothills. On our way home, I discovered I’d left my purse in our shopping cart. We drove back on high to see if it had been turned in. It had! A quick check told us nothing was missing! We now know Yuma has at least one honest person!
Margie Bosanko
Yuma
Senators should make early detection a priority
As a previous caregiver, I know the importance of diagnosing cancer early. Unfortunately, many cancers lack screening, leading them to be detected at later stages when treatments are limited.
Thanks to innovative new technology, companies are rolling out new blood tests that can detect multiple cancers earlier. In fact, published data show some of these multi-cancer early detection screening blood tests can screen for more than 50 cancers simultaneously, including some rare cancers.
Screening for multiple cancers at once could improve treatment outcomes and save lives. Once these tests are FDA approved, it’s critical that insurance covers them so more people can benefit from this new technology.
That’s why the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network supports legislation in Congress that would create a pathway for Medicare coverage of these tests following FDA approval. I’m calling on Senators Sinema and Kelly to support these efforts so Medicare recipients can access new, innovative screening options.
Roughly 36,000+ people in Arizona will be diagnosed with cancer this year. Another 12,000+ will die from it. Many of these cancer deaths could be prevented with early detection, and I hope Senators Sinema and Kelly make it a priority.
Melissa Norred
Yuma
Individual liberties vs. mandatory requirements
Are driver’s licenses an infringement on individual liberty? Yes, obviously.
And obviously, we accept that infringement as less harmful than chaos on our roads. We have 30,000 road deaths every year.
We have lost over 700,000 to COVID in a year and a half.
The traffic cop doesn’t ask if the driver agrees with mandatory driver’s licenses.
Bob Nelson
Yuma
State needs to support schools, not punish them
Why in the midst of a resurgence in the COVID-19 pandemic is Gov. Ducey penalizing public schools, that in the best interest of public health want to enact mask mandates (have folks also noticed the word “mandate” is being overused everywhere instead of “rule” or “order” or “ordained”)? And at that he wants to put COVID relief money – money ultimately received from federal tax dollars – to pay for private schools. Kids under the age of 12 cannot get a SARS-COV2 vaccine and recent data demonstrates that the delta variant is infecting and being transmitted by kids. If this were a Hollywood movie – Ducey would be playing the perfect role of a B-movie villain. Someone you can picture that would be sitting at their desk envisioning how best to get the world to burn.
How about the state just decides to stop punishing public education, use the COVID relief funds to help get over this pandemic, and potentially do a better job handling the next one?
Here are some ideas: 1. Support public schools with the tools to survive and persevere through this pandemic. 2. Mobile vaccine clinics to low income communities in the evenings or early mornings so they don’t need to miss work. 3. Make sure our Public Health departments are properly supported and have access to the tools and resources they need. 4. Upgrade the state public health website to handle more than 10 people at once in the state accessing it.
Francisco Villa
Yuma