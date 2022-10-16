Thanks to library volunteers for support, assistance
The Yuma County Public Library wants to recognize the incredible amount of volunteer work and fundraising that our Friends of the Libraries Groups do to support their local public libraries. At a time when libraries are being used more than ever, offering new technologies, meeting spaces, and programs for the communities they serve, we appreciate the support of our Friends.
October 16-22, 2022, is the 17th annual National Friends of Libraries Week, and it’s the perfect opportunity for the administration and trustees of the Yuma County Public Library to give our Friends a big shout out for all they do to make a difference for us every single day.
We know the Friends are always looking for new members and volunteers. They have so much fun while working to make our community better. It’s easy to join, just stop by one of our libraries and visit our Friends store. Be sure to fill out the volunteer application while you are there and you will get a quick response.
Joining the Friends of the Library is a terrific way to make new friends of your own, and give back to our community and make the library even better.
Director, Yuma County Public Library
Thanks to law enforcement agencies for their service
Recently our Rio Colorado Republican Women’s Club took trays of cookies to the Border Patrol, the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office and the police department. We wanted to show our appreciation for their service to our community of Yuma. Every day they put their lives on the line for our residents. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts.
Thanks to honest person who turned in purse
I write this note to people I don’t know and would like to thank for once again showing the honesty and integrity still upheld in our community. After shopping at Lowe’s last Saturday and returning home, I discovered I had forgotten my purse in a shopping cart. Back to Lowe’s we went. I headed into the store and my husband headed over to the cart area. In a cart was a note stating, “YOUR PURSE IS AT CUSTOMER SERVICE.” There it was safe and sound in the safe. Many thanks to whoever found it and thanks to God for people like you!
Star Wars is essentially a western in space
I recently found myself in a high school classroom that amounted to a Hall of Fame dedicated to the Star Wars enterprise.
People are often surprised – sometimes shocked – when I tell them I am not a huge Star Wars fan. Undoubtedly the franchise is the most successful in motion picture history, but it just doesn’t register with me. Never has. Maybe I’m not enough of an intellectual to appreciate its intrinsic value. To me, Star Wars films, especially the early ones, are essentially Westerns set in outer space. When I watch a Western I prefer John Wayne on a horse to Harrison Ford piloting the Millennium Falcon. And then there are the monsters. They’re too rubbery, and not at all scary. I’ll take the creatures in Alien or Predator anytime.
For those of you who now view me as a heretic, please find solace that I am an enthusiastic admirer of Chewbacca. I suspect he smells like John Wayne’s horse.
Give presents to shelter to make everyone happy
Instead of birthday and Christmas presents to each other, we could buy a large sack of cat food and deliver to the Humane Society, making cats and us all happy.
Dick Heil and L.B. the Cat
Vote yes on Prop 417 for a stronger Yuma
I’m proud to be a lifetime resident of Yuma, and I’m prouder every day as I watch this incredible city grow and grow.
There’s a reason my grandfather, R.H. Lutes, settled in here. He took over Lutes Casino in the mid-1900s, and it’s been in our family’s hands ever since. As of today, the business has been in operation for about 80 years. We welcome visitors from every corner of the United States and understand that tourism helps fuel Yuma’s economy.
When I see a policy debate that affects our future, I get involved. That’s why I’m telling my friends and neighbors about the importance of renewing the city’s hospitality tax. That’s right: a clean, straightforward renewal of a 2% tax approved by voters in 1970 and twice-renewed afterward. There’s no new tax or tax increase to worry about here.
It has been levied on customers at hotels, restaurants, and bars – establishments just like ours at Lutes Casino – for half of a century without issue, especially since so many of those customers are tourists. Plus, if you’re cutting back on expenses and don’t plan to attend these establishments, don’t worry. You won’t be taxed a cent.
The $8.1 million in revenue that the hospitality tax generated in 2022 has unleashed funding for arts and cultural programs, parks, and recreation amenities, and so much more. It may seem small, but all of these services are helping our city rebound after a tough few years.
I will be voting YES on Proposition 417 because I believe in a stronger Yuma. Please join me in doing the same.