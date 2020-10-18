It’s always something, isn’t it?
As a senior citizen and retired educator, I am finding it difficult to care about this election, this Supreme Court battle, or the future of the country. For every upheaval, every crisis, there is a harsh reaction and a correction. Injustices will happen, lives will be lost, mistakes will be made, and the next generation will have to figure it out. They will have to deal with why the Republican party is so punishing; punishing women who have abortions, punishing immigrants and people of color, punishing the poor and uneducated, punishing people who use drugs they don’t approve of.
There will be a response to this lunacy but I may not see it. As Gilda Radner said, “It’s always something.” “Everything changes.” That ridiculous, unnecessary wall will come down, more immigrants will flood in, racism and poverty will continue. And viruses, oh brother.
It’s always something. Good luck.
Richard Badone
Yuma
Senators should support International Affairs Budget
I am writing to debunk the myth that providing aid to countries overseas through the International Affairs budget is not in our country’s best interests.
The truth is, is that these small investments provide a big return on investment for the U.S. economy. Former Secretary of Homeland Security Tom Ridge, says “By building new markets overseas for American products, the International Affairs budget creates jobs and boosts the economy here at home.”
The world’s poor are now viewed as the largest untapped market on earth. As people transition from barely surviving into being consumers of goods and products, U.S. companies gain new populations to which they can market their products. Many corporations have already benefited substantially from the poverty reduction that has occurred in India, China, and other parts of the world, and they realize that their future earnings are tied to whether or not U.S. leadership is working to reduce global poverty. This is why I am calling on Senators Kyrsten Sinema (D) and Martha McSally (R) to support the International Affairs Budget.
Xiamara Garza
Somerton
Country is changing, but not for the better
The Yuma Sun Editorial on Sept. 26 mentioned that the young people of today do not know about the Holocaust. The reason is simple: They are not taught history or government in school. I still remember what I was taught in high school back in the 1950s. There was a class we called US & G (United States and Government). I learned the different branches of government and what there functions were.
I’ve seen clips of someone interviewing kids in our colleges today and they can’t answer questions about history or government. Like when was World War II – they just do not know.
I believe that today kids are taught not how to think, but what to think. It’s appalling to me to see how much these kids are not taught. In the 1980s when I was going to college in Alaska, one of the mandatory classes was a course in History of Alaska.
So I just do not know how the kids of today are going to be able to run our country in twenty or so years when they take the reins.
The country is changing, but not necessarily for the better.
Charles Dimon
Yuma
Too often opinions are based on emotion
In his letter to the editor (Sept. 25) Mr. Lacey made some remarks that may very well cause a few eyebrows to raise. As an example, he accuses Donald Trump of using “the same tired arguments” used in the 50’s and 60’s to keep African-Americans in their place. What? Trump has done more to help minorities than has any other POTUS in modern times.
He goes on to say that Trump and the Right are using fear, and the law, to justify their actions. What? It is the corrupt, politicized media, BLM, ANTIFA (with few objections coming from the Democrat politicians) that are using fear and intimidation, creating destruction and chaos in our society in attempts to accomplish their misguided goals. And as for using the law, what’s wrong with that? Don’t our laws apply to everyone?
Then Mr. Lacey refers to “right wing flag wavers” who he says are showing up in communities in which they don’t live and causing problems. What? It’s not the “flag wavers” that are burning, looting etc. Apparently he doesn’t know about the people being bused in to engage in these riots. Maybe he should look into that.
We are all entitled to our opinions, and we have the Constitutional right to express those opinions, but too often these days we see people making remarks based on emotion, as opposed to facts. Yeah, yeah, I know; that’s not illegal (unless slander comes into play) but it doesn’t bring anything helpful (or useful) to the table, does it?
Gene Lemon
Yuma