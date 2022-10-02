Vote yes on Yuma’s Proposition 417
As a lifelong Yuma resident serving nearly 33 years as a public safety officer in our city, I endorse a “yes” vote on Proposition 417 to ensure that everything that goes into keeping our community strong and safe remains well-funded.
A secure and safe city is enhanced through opportunities that allow the citizens a feeling of civic pride and togetherness. These opportunities come in the form of programs and infrastructure that include community celebrations and parades, as well as access to parks and sporting venues. Participation in these opportunities provides positive and healthy options for citizens to recreate and socialize, which benefits the safety of Yuma both directly and indirectly. The continued collection of the 2% hospitality tax is needed: 80% goes to fund the support for these types of activities along with arts and cultural programs and other events at the Yuma Art Center and Yuma Civic Center.
Another 10% of the funds go to Visit Yuma, which promote the city as a tourist destination across the country. It helps bring in conventions, sports tournaments, and other gatherings. More visitors equal more money from hospitality, so our residents don’t have to pay as much for the amenities that make us proud of our city.
The remaining 10% helps manage and maintain Yuma Crossing National Heritage Area, which includes over 500 acres of riverfront parks, trails, and wetland conservation areas that bring in nature lovers who tend to stay and spend in our city. The funds also help promote local heritage tourism, which is great for our downtown Yuma business owners and their workers.
First approved in 1970, this tax continuation is expected to generate $8.3 million for our city in 2023 and is a cornerstone of protecting our quality of life.
Retired Chief of Police, City of Yuma Police Department
New motorcycle law will take time to get used to
As of Sept. 24, motorcycle riders will be allowed to legally drive between cars at a stop light. This is known as lane filtering and was passed by the state Legislature in their last session. The reason that lane filtering will be allowed is for the protection of motorcycle riders, not to annoy drivers, even though both results will undoubtedly happen.
Motorcycle riders are at great risk of being squashed between two cars if they are at the end of the line. There are many instances of drivers failing to see the motorcycle and rear ending it.
For drivers, when you see a motorcycle slipping past you at a traffic light, don’t panic. The rider will simply move to the front of the line and be gone as soon as the light changes. Just be aware and give them a little room.
For bikers, yeah, it’s pretty cool, but try not to be intimidating. Don’t rev your engine to show off your loud pipes and don’t cuss at the drivers who are still learning the new rules.
It will take time for everyone to get used to the new law, but, like it or not, it’s here. This has worked in other states for years. We can make it work here too.
Increase in spending does not equate to reduction
The bureaucratic elves in the bowels of Congress have been toiling away at a slimmed down version of the trillion dollar-plus Build Back Better legislation that got sidetracked earlier this year.
Climate Change cash, government largesse and political paybacks for the well-connected. Every politician’s dream.
And voila! The Inflation Reduction Act was born. We would spend $700 billion and change to help “reduce” Inflation. Only in the DC Beltway does an increase in spending equate to a “reduction.”
I may have been born at night, but it wasn’t last night.
Better ways to tackle student loan problem
There are those who, after high school, got low paying entry level jobs, but worked hard, learned, and earned their way into higher paying positions. Others went to trade schools or worked as apprentices (or both) and now have good paying jobs in the trades. Still others worked in a variety of jobs, paying their way as they pursued their college degrees. Should the Biden administration demand that their tax dollars be used to pay the student loan debts of others?
The cost of college is ridiculous – a topic for another discussion – but if the government is going to be involved in our educational systems (many believe the federal Department of Education should be abolished) then instead of spending billions of dollars relieving the debt of those who willingly assumed the responsibility for their loans, how about establishing scholarships for deserving students? Or maybe looking into why colleges are charging such outrageous fees?