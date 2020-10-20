Vote for candidates who listen for the people
Soon we will have the amazing ability to vote in the general election. It is a privilege to those that live in a country that allows that. We have the right to vote for our leaders, and it is not something we can take lightly. Our preparation for it should be in full swing.
Our country is in crisis with the pandemic, the rioting that has been continuous for weeks, and the division that divides our congress and divides our country is catastrophic. We have hurricanes and wildfires that are destroying property and lives. We are in trouble.
Most people are very unhappy with our present Congress; in fact the latest 2020 statistics show that our legislators have a 75% disapproval rating. Mainly that is because they don’t appear to be accomplishing very much, they take a lot of breaks, and their pay is forever, regardless of their approval ratings. Both parties refuse to work together. The Democrats think they know everything and the Republicans think they know everything. Actually in my opinion they need to listen to each other and respect each other’s point of view and above all compromise to accomplish what they need to do. There are smart people in both parties. We will need to study to be able to choose the candidates that would be willing to do that.
We also will be voting for the President. I have been studying. Recently I was reading an excerpt from a speech that President Reagan gave on the topic of what makes a good president. He said, “Character is everything! You can’t rent a strong moral sense. The President must bring those things with him.” He must have courage and heart to accomplish all that needs to be done and a healing nature, because we really need help! It’s important that the president works with both sides of Congress and listens to many points of view. He has a hard job. Listening to ideas and studying facts are paramount to success.
President Abraham Lincoln gave his speech at Gettysburg amidst a divisive Civil War. Our country was so divided, lives were lost, families were torn apart. He spoke simply and powerfully, giving a mandate to help heal the division: “That this nation, under God, shall have a new birth of freedom–and that government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the earth.” We need to heal by being sure we are voting thoughtfully for the candidates that listen and remember that the government is for the people.
Diana Hilton
Yuma
It doesn’t make sense to spend so much on pets
I am somewhat amazed today in seeing as to how much people are willing to spend on their pets. That while it’s true that pets often mean more to their owners than their own family members do. I find it crazy in seeing what lengths some will go to in believing the services being provided by animal hospitals are actually necessary.
I’m reminded of my niece who just a few years back had a cat she supposedly loved. So much, in fact, that with it having been attacked twice by dogs, being run over by a car and having lost an eye, she was willing to lay out five grand as a means of reaching out to it. How crazy was that, I ask?
What it all points to is the fact that some people have so much money to throw around, they make such choices showing little common sense.
Over the years, I’ve had at least a dozen dogs which never had shots, they ate mostly table foods, and they appeared to remain healthy up until the time they died. Today we are seeing everything being sold as specialized and much better to be applied in raising our pets. What the industry has become is no more than another racket to bleed us out of every nickel we are willing to provide.
While living in California some years ago, my sister mentioned to me a pet cemetery which was located a mile away from where she lived, something I had never heard of in the past. In my wanting to find out as to what it was all about, I phoned the outfit, telling the woman there that my turtle Cecil had died and I was wondering if she could tell me as to what their facility had to offer. I intentionally made myself come across as being somewhat emotional.
I completely understand just how you feel, the woman replied, and we offer our burial services for $375. That if you would like our people to pick it up, there would be an additional $45 charge.
Something you may or may not want to consider, she continued, is that we do offer prayers being spoken at the gravesite, which amounts to $30. This would bring your grand total up to $450 with tax included.
Good LORD I was thinking as just how far these folks are willing to go with this. Are you still there, the woman asked?
I’m the father, I told her, being my son just fainted.
Jimmy Luhm
Yuma