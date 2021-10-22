Much to be proud of as Navy turns 246
This past week the Navy turned 246 years old. We certainly have much to be proud of, even here in Yuma, which is nowhere near water.
We have Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, which adds so much to our community. We have the Naval Edition of the F-35 Fighter Jet. There is nothing like it in the world. Yet the latest first-class piece of equipment to add to the Navy’s legacy.
Doug Waller
Yuma
Homeowners should be shielded from frat house antics
For a lot of folks, their home is not just a place to live. It is a prized possession, a calming domicile from the craziness of this world. In many instances, it can be their greatest asset.
People can reside 20, 30, even 40 years or more in the same neighborhood. Homes are bought and sold, residents change, but the optimistic expectation is that the integrity of the area will hopefully be maintained.
When domestic properties are acquired to be used as a revolving door by glorified slum lords who value profit over community, self-interest in lieu of carefully screened tenets and disinterest of the affected neighborhood, there occurs a violation of one’s sacred residency.
Homeowners should be shielded from the frat house antics and glaringly apparent disrespect that follows when one is absent a vested interest in said locale.
Pride and respect go a long way in solidifying a sense of harmony in a community.
How fortunate we would be if these virtues were universally embraced.
Rusty Washum
Yuma
Nice to be back in Yuma with good fun, kind angels
We attended Crossroads Mission’s 2021 Anniversary Jubilee. It was outstanding. The cooks, servers and food were beyond compare. The Yuma Big Band was outstanding, as was the soloist. It was so much fun to reminisce over the songs that they played so well. A huge thank you to all of you. We enjoyed the whole evening.
One more important thing that happened to us was concerning a lost wallet. A week ago my friend was putting gas in my car at Fry’s. He thought he put his wallet in his pocket while pumping gas, but somehow it had fallen out of his pocket. He didn’t realize it until about 11 p.m. We were hoping and praying that someone had found it and turned it in. It happened!!!
An angel found it and turned it in intact.
Thank you, Angel, you made our day. It is nice to be back in Yuma where many good and fun things are going on.
Thank you!
Barbara Buchanan
Yuma
Voters need to use critical thinking before voting
If I did not know better I would guess Mel Brooks was making a comedy with Kari Lake and Ron Watkins of Qanon. It is shame that a reputable news anchor gave up on doing good reporting. Apparently, she has bought into the Trump Fantasy and might be willing to do harm to our political and social fabric in Arizona. She is not credible. Think before you vote.
Watkins is unbelievable and if he can run and win in District One Arizona will continue to be a laughing stock. Since his ideas are based upon lies and fabrications the voters need to use critical thinking before voting.
Vincent Lacey
Yuma
Time to put flowers back on fence at MCAS
About a month ago The Yuma Sun ran a front page article about the 13 wreaths that were placed on the Marine Corp Air Station fence at the corner of 32nd Street and Avenue 3E, in remembrance of the 13 service members who died all at once in Afghanistan. A couple of days later we were sitting in our car at that intersection and watched as an elderly couple walked across the street and placed some flowers on the fence. That got us to thinking…maybe we should do the same thing, so we did. Then we wrote a Letter to the Editor thanking the 13, those that placed the wreaths on the fence, and the elderly folks; and went on about our way doing the daily stuff.
We hadn’t been back by that intersection until a couple of days ago and noticed that no more flowers had been placed on the fence. That got us to thinking…wonder why? Do people not read the newspaper much anymore, or has it just been too hot?
We’re thinking it’s the latter and are hoping that being that it’s finally cooled off, those that wanted to say “Thanks” can now do so without getting too hot. Maybe teachers and school principals (approximately grade levels 6th thru 12th) can tell their students about the 13 and place some more flowers on the fence. (The 99 cent stores have a bunch of them, that’s where we got ours. Something tells us that parents and businesses would be more than happy to chip in a buck or two to buy the flowers and YPD would welcome the opportunity to direct traffic to help make it happen.)
Hopefully the wreaths will stay up a bit longer, so that the people of Yuma can once again show their true colors.
John and Jan Achen
Yuma