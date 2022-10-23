Republicans should adopt pro-union stance
Democrats should be anti-gun control. After all, if you give a Republican a loaded gun, they’ll shoot themselves in the foot! This November, Republicans are poised to take the House and Senate, and for good reasons. However, I predict their lifespan will be short.
I don’t believe half of what Democrats allege is going to happen under Republican control. But have faith, my Democratic friends. The Republicans will see this mid-term election as a mandate and abuse their authority. If they stay away from the temptations that power brings, they might do well.
Abortion is not an issue either. It was rejected by the Supreme Court and turned over to the states. If your state wants abortion…tell your legislators. That’s true choice. Even in the most conservative states, I don’t see abortion being outlawed for medical reasons.
The biggest issue Republicans have is labor. The country is moving in a new direction and Republicans don’t work with labor. Seventy-one percent of Americans now view unions in a positive light. If Republicans continue to choose record corporate profits while “We the People” suffer, there will be a referendum against them.
Also, like it or not, illegals are going to vote. Most will side with labor. The smartest thing Republicans can do, now and in the future, is to adopt a pro-union stance. If the Republicans don’t side with labor, they will continue to be seen as siding with crony capitalism, and against, “We the People.”
Michael Neketin
Yuma
Mexico must make effort to secure southern border
To stop the flow of illegal aliens is simple: close all US ports of entry from Mexico to USA. Will it hurt? Yes, but it will hurt Mexico and send a clear message to STOP funneling people across the country and right up to our border. This must be an effort by Mexico to secure their southern border.
Ron Heimer
Yuma
People need to vote for lesser of the political evils
Two years ago this country was booming! Now it isn’t, and the problems we are facing--inflation, open borders, loss of energy independence, diminishing international respect to mention a few –are the result of Biden’s failed Democrat administration. Those honest with themselves know it.
There was a time when the two parties could work together – compromise – (remember Clinton and Gingrich) but sadly those days are gone. Those of us who love our country, above party or individual “wants,” can no longer vote for Democrats, particularly those running for federal offices.
Many politicians run for office with the best intentions, but far too many get caught up in party politics – become part of the “swamp” we call Congress, and that includes both parties. They vote along party lines, no matter what the proposals are, because either they believe whatever the party bosses say (ignorance) or because they need party support to get re-elected and don’t want to “make waves,” which is more despicable than being ignorant.
We, the people, are left with voting for the lesser of the evils, and right now that means voting Republican. The country can’t afford Democrats. It’s a sad time in our country, but to use a phrase that has become trite, it is what it is. Only we can change it.
Gene Lemon
Yuma
Time to stop being partisan and instead, be Americans
I’ve thought about the upcoming elections and have decided a few things. I am a longtime Democrat. However, over the years, I have seen a deterioration of both the Republican and Democratic parties. When Trump was elected, he wanted to undo everything that Obama did. Now that Biden is in office, he wants to undo everything Trump did. It’s about time we got back to being Americans and not Republican or Democrat.
In 2024, we do not need Trump. Heaven help us all if that business with January 6th came up again. Biden will be over 80. Trump will be approaching that benchmark. We need a younger candidate with new, fresh ideas. I don’t know who that would be, and maybe this is just ranting of an old lady. But I love this country and I really wish we could all just be Americans. Let’s elect the person that will put this country on the right track.
Mary Lacey
Yuma
Nuclear war would have catastrophic consequences
Sixty years ago, in the Cuban missile crisis, the Soviet Union and the United States stood on the brink of nuclear war.
The risk of nuclear war may be even greater today.
Russian President Vladimir Putin says he may launch nuclear weapons to defend Russian territory. He now considers Russian territory to include eastern Ukraine.
Meanwhile, Ukraine is waging a U.S.-backed war to retake that same territory.
Due to escalation, any launch of nuclear weapons by Russia could lead to all-out nuclear war with the United States.
If that happens, the consequences would be global and catastrophic. Overall deaths, from blast effects, radiation and starvation, could climb into the billions. Debris from destroyed cities would reach the stratosphere.
In January 2022, the leaders of Russia, the U.S. and three other countries affirmed that “a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought.”
It is up to the citizens of the world, especially the U.S. and Russia, to demand that their leaders keep that pledge, by following the path of diplomacy and peace.
JACK FERRELL
Yuma