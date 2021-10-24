Don’t turn Arizona into California
I am no longer Republican and never have been or will be a Democrat. However, I am very concerned about the liberal migration taking place from California to Arizona.
My hope is that the majority of you folks that are fleeing from California and choosing Arizona as a new home will take a moment and realize just exactly why Arizona is so appealing to you. My guess is that lower taxation and far less regulation are some of the attraction. Less traffic and, by comparison, a lower overall cost of living in the form of housing, power and water bills etc.
Please realize that these things that are attracting you did not happen by accident. Arizona is the great state that it is due in large part to reasonable and responsible people historically acting, living and voting in a reasonable and responsible manner.
Arizona has always welcomed responsible business, innovation, and hardworking people. Contrary to what you hear in the media, Arizona has always welcomed immigration and migration. We just welcome it through the front door and not over the back fence.
I know that there are reasonable and responsible people in California so if you are one of those, welcome! For the rest of you that are headed our way, please vote. It’s part of being responsible. But please leave your liberal, far left or far right opinions and votes at the border. Arizona is a great state but we can certainly be a better and greater state. Turning us into California with your votes is not the way to get us there.
Frank Bailey
Yuma
Lots of questions on YRMC/LifePoint venture
Transitioning from not-for-profit to for profit with our hospital system seems like it should take a lot of consideration. The paper said one person at the information meeting said that LifePoint ventures in AZ had not very good ratings.
Could a reporter go to these AZ facilities and towns and do some digging about how the citizens react to the for-profit ventures? Do they really do what they claim to do? Why is this necessary for our hospital at this time? Who in Yuma stands to gain anything financially? Whose idea was this and why? I am having a hard time figuring out just what benefit this brings to Yuma. Does our hospital always lose money? Is there massive hospital debt? Why do they buy up all the buildings around the hospital and all the physician practices, and will that all go to LifePoint as well? Does anyone know what all our hospital’s holdings here in Yuma are worth (plus physician practices)?
Seems like someone will make money here and someone will likely get shafted. We need to be convinced why this is a good deal. Thank you for your paper and hope we get more insight into this.
Nancy Evans
Yuma
Student dress codes are often sexist toward females
I am writing this in hopes so people know what’s right because people are making an excellent point concerning the dress code and why it is inappropriate.
The reason for this is that the dress code is sexist toward women, and only women have to be told to cover up, don’t reveal this, or that it’s too short because the man can’t keep it in his pants.
The majority are directed to girls, such as no exposed shoulders, spaghetti straps, tank tops, or down shorts. They shouldn’t have taught girls how to dress; instead, they should have taught boys how to respect women and how to avoid being “distracted” or “aroused” by how they dress.
Students and parents make a valid argument when saying, ““She is wearing a perfectly appropriate and classic dress we bought in Paris and somehow because her shoulders were not covered she was body shamed and embarrassed?”
A properly length dress is suitable, and the straps are two inches wide, so she has no reason to cover up. They are effectively training females to hide their bodies. This isn’t the way things should be done. It just matters what you believe in yourself. It is not your responsibility to exert control over other people’s thoughts and actions.
Iris Sanchez
San Luis
Marine veteran who stopped robber is hero
Although I no longer live in Yuma, my heart is still there. I spent the last 50 years living and working in Yuma, and Yuma County. What’s the saying? You can take the man out of Yuma, but you can’t take the Yuma out of the man. I read the Yuma Sun on my phone every night before I turn the lights off.
I was watching one of my favorite nightly news programs recently, and they were reporting on the ex-Marine who stopped an armed robbery at a convenience store in Yuma, Az. They showed the clip of him grabbing the gun out of the robber’s hand. What a hero.
Being a former Marine who spent three of his four-year enlistment as an air traffic controller on the base, I am inclined to say this: There is no such thing as an Ex-Marine.
Once a Marine always a Marine. Oh there are Ex-Marines, all right. They are usually pretty low life individuals. They are far and few in between.
Way to go Marine. HOORAY… To all my fellow Marines, Semper Fi. Carry on...
Fred Richard
Hemet, Calif.
Thanks to all who supported Border Patrol agents
I just want to thank all those who came out to our’’ Support the Border Patrol Rally.” It is always great to get together with a bunch of people who are patriots and love our country. We are going to do it again next Monday from 9-11 am at the border station on 40th and Avenue A. Hope to see you there. God bless.
Lauren Heitzman
Yuma