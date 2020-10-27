This election cycle, choice is clear
We are reminded every election cycle that elections have consequences. A long held adage to be sure. This time around the axiom of this statement could not be more relevant.
America is at a crossroads. We have witnessed the wanton destruction of cities under assault by anarchists who seek nothing more than chaos and the death knell of capitalism. Our treasured values, our time honored beliefs and the survival of our Constitutional Republic all hinge on the choices we make with our one person, one vote privilege. This is a blessing bestowed upon us by our Founding Fathers and our nation’s heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice to secure our liberties.
As Americans, we have a clarion call to honor those sacrifices by choosing leadership that will advance the precept of Constitutional liberties. We are tasked with the moral imperative of protecting innocent, unborn human life. We have a duty to lift up every American, regardless of race, creed or color.
When a political party embraces abortion on demand, advocates for the destruction of capitalism in favor of the oppressive shackles of socialism and extols the virtues of limiting individual freedoms, this is the party of division and servitude.
The choice is clear.
Rusty Washum
Yuma
Celebration of arts important, appreciated
We have an instinct for art, even during a catastrophe. Art is what reminds us of our humanity. It also connects us to one another by tapping into our senses, our memory, and our instincts.
Because I think art is so important for the local economy and for quality of life, I can’t miss the opportunity to sing the praises of Lindsay Benacka and the entire team at the Yuma Art Center for the 2020 Tribute of the Muses celebration.
From the promotion, to the organization, to the way they made it feel fun and fancy even in the face of a pandemic with the virtual red carpet, photo booth and top-notch video, to the dinner options and the party-in-a-bag, Lindsay understands how to optimize support and energy and make lemonade out of lemons.
I was part of a small group who picked up our dinner boxes and had a backyard party to celebrate our favorite nominee this year. As I was watching the video, it dawned on me how important this event is for us, year after year, to take a moment to celebrate the large and diverse arts community that has grown in Yuma, especially in the last 20 years, and probably at least partly in response to exactly this type of support.
Art flourishes when it is not treated as an afterthought. Artists who visit or move to Yuma quickly realize that art is celebrated here – and that’s due to the efforts of hundreds of people.
This year, it might have been a simpler choice to take a pass on producing a huge event like Tribute. I’m so glad the City of Yuma recognizes the economic impact of the arts community and decided to celebrate.
With great appreciation,
Lori Stofft
Yuma
Trump could have been “Healer in Chief”
I’ve never been a Donald Trump fan. Not as author of The Art of the Deal. Or when he was “The Donald”. Or as host of The Apprentice. I did not vote for him in 2016. But when he was elected president, I suspended judgment…for a time. I supported his get tough on China policy. I benefitted by his acceleration of the economy. I backed “The Wall” and thoughtful immigration restrictions, but not separating children from their parents.
Eventually I grew impatient with Trump’s toxic rhetoric, schoolyard-style bullying and disparaging of presidential norms. Character counts! Words matter! Then came 2020 and all its baggage – COVID, a crashed economy and heightened racial tension.
Outstanding leaders are measured by how they handle crises on their watch. Trump acted irresponsibly. In fact, he failed! He dismissed the greatest public health crisis to strike these shores in a century. Today more than 220,000 Americans are gone, the highest tally on earth. His folly eventually came “home” impacting his staff’s – and others’ – personal well-being, and even his own. The President could have been a hero. It was an “I get it” moment for him, and he said so. So, what did he do? He reverted to default mode by resuming large, mostly mask-less rallies, insisted the virus would soon disappear and played the tough guy role by hinting he was now immune.
His greatest achievement, a supercharged economy, is shaken. Trump could have been “Healer in Chief” as some of our cities erupted in flames this summer. Instead he played the blame game and fermented unrest.
History shows that great leaders are uniters. Lincoln, Churchill, FDR and Reagan are prime examples. Trump’s sin, and his legacy should he be defeated, is he has been a divider. No modern American president has so purposely communicated only to his supporters, his “base,” while ignoring others.
Ronald Reagan famously asked voters in 1980, “Are you better off than you were four years ago”? Let’s re-phrase it a bit: Is America better off than it was four years ago? I claim “No.” President Trump must go!
Mel Parker
Yuma