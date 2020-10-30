It’s hard to make distinctions, but we should
Some, particularly in the political arena, claim that the situation today is that you either favor Black Lives Matter or you support “law and order.” I suggest that is a false dichotomy, a sort of social borderline personality where it is all black or all white, if will pardon the pun.
Let’s deconstruct all of this.
What does BLM mean to those who support it? It means that those who are black, or actually other minorities whose skin color makes them readily identifiable, have not been treated the same by law enforcement as other citizens. (When is the last time you saw a white citizen on the ground, handcuffed behind the back with a police officer’s knee on his neck as he softly screeches that he can’t breathe?) A better explanation than mine is that of a neighbor of mine who made a hand-written sign and displayed it on their property: “black lives matter, too.” In other words, treat me the same as other citizens.
Lets turn now to the idea that to support BLM you do not support law and order which protects blacks as well as whites. What has happened in some BLM demonstrations is that there has been wanton destruction of property and, even worse, looting. Why has that happened? Maybe it is a moment of animal exuberance generated by the passion of the moment. Does that make it right? Absolutely not and those who committed such acts should be prosecuted. But before one attacks this possible explanation of why illegal acts occur, harken back to last week when the LA Lakers won the NBA title and fans gathered at a central location and many stores were wantonly destroyed. This happens with World Series or Super Bowl victories all too often. Some people just make bad judgments while doing appropriate activity but they still should be held accountable.
But there are other potential explanations for why people while engaged in lawful demonstrations do bad things: people are not all good or all bad and some of the BLM demonstrators can also be people with real mean streaks in their personalities and so they do mean things. Another explanation could be what are called ‘fellow travelers’----people that grab every opportunity to advance another agenda – and Antifa may be such a thing. In either of these cases, the perpetrators of property destruction should be punished.
However, none of that is a reason to discredit the BLM movement.
In fact, some of the violence within lawful petitions to the government to redress grievances has come from those who can cause tear gas or other irritants to be visited on clearly peaceful demonstrators in front of the very heart of our national government so that their own ‘peaceful’ demonstration can occur.
Other concepts float around about such silly things as defunding police or that all police officers are racists, but every good also comes with some bad and some ugly. Defunding police or branding all cops as evil is not hardly rational, and not a good or valid idea. We all, as citizens, need to separate the good, the bad and the ugly even though some passionate zealots cannot do so.
All of this being said, why is it that some want to fuse the good of BLM with the bad of lawlessness?
As Americans, we can make distinctions about the good, the bad and the ugly. I know it’s hard. Let’s do it.
Wally Brauer
Yuma
Something to consider when you vote
Who is for law and order?
Let’s see which group of people is for Trump or Biden and follows law and order and don’t commit crimes? Now I have not seen or heard from neighbors, family, friends or local law enforcement of any Biden signs be taken or knocked down! But now I have seen and heard from neighbors, family, friends and local law enforcement of Trump signs being constantly taken and knocked down. So again, who believes in law and order and the First Amendment? Correct me if I am wrong, but taking or knocking down political signs is a crime. Just something to think about when you vote.
Bill Pappin
Yuma
Relationship between humans, animals is complicated
Netflix’s explosive new documentary “My Octopus Teacher” chronicles a complex relationship between a man and the world’s most bizarre animal – an octopus. It further testifies to our highly conflicted relationship with non-human animals and the natural world.
Most of us treasure our “pets” – dogs, cats, horses. Our allegiance to them transcends that to our own species. If our dog and a Congolese child were competing for scarce funds for life-saving surgery, we know who would live.
Yet, we torment, kill, and consume other animals that are similar in appearance, intelligence, and ability to suffer. Then, we bristle at East Asians who do the same to animals we consider pets.
We pride ourselves on being intelligent, rational beings. We have gone to the moon, unraveled and modified genetic codes, and found cures for deadly diseases. Yet we still have not figured out our relationship with non-human animals and the natural world.
Some of us have. Vegans profess compassion and respect for all sentient beings. Veganism requires no special courses or certifications. Every one of us can become one on our next trip to our supermarket.
York Deeter
Yuma