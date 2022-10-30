Vote yes on Proposition 130 on property taxes

This November there will be a question on the Arizona General Election ballot for the voters to approve an amendment to the Arizona Constitution that pertains to property tax exemptions by repealing Article 9, Sections 2, 2.1, 2.2 and 2.3 and adding a new Section 2. The question will be listed on the ballot as Proposition 130.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you