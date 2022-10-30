Vote yes on Proposition 130 on property taxes
This November there will be a question on the Arizona General Election ballot for the voters to approve an amendment to the Arizona Constitution that pertains to property tax exemptions by repealing Article 9, Sections 2, 2.1, 2.2 and 2.3 and adding a new Section 2. The question will be listed on the ballot as Proposition 130.
In a nutshell, the proposal removes obsolete language and restores the exemption for disabled veterans that was struck down by the Arizona courts in 1990 as unconstitutional under the 14th Amendment to the United States Constitution (known as the Equal Protection Act) and ensures that the same consequence does not befall widows and widowers.
This proposal does not expand or increase exemption allowances. It simply sets forth that all Arizona resident disabled veterans, totally and permanently disabled persons, widows and widowers are eligible for the program. To fully understand the proposal, I strongly encourage all of you to review the current and proposed language and see for yourself what a “Yes” vote will do.
As you can tell that I am passionate about this referendum. The Arizona Association of Assessing Officers and the Arizona Association of Counties spent 12 years trying to get this passed through the Legislature. It was almost accomplished in 2020 but it did not make it through the COVID shortened session.
I ask all of you to join with me in supporting this measure.
Yuma County Assessor, 1992-2020
Election spam calls are out of control
As you all know, the upcoming election is right around the corner. I have no problem with that. What I do have a problem with is all the spam calls I have been receiving on both my house phone and cell phones.
Just yesterday, I got 12 calls before 9 a.m. I am a morning person, but if I wasn’t and my phone was ringing, I’d have been livid. And being a morning person, I go to bed early, and then they start calling after 9 p.m. I’m sure I’m not the only one angry about this. As of if that wasn’t enough, I look on my screen doors and have about half a dozen fliers. People drop things down my screen door and I have no way of getting them out.
Is there any way to put a stop to this? I don’t answer calls that say, ‘Spam Risk’, but the phone rings anyway. And I only turn my cell on once or twice a week, and it took me half an hour to delete all the spam messages.
Ready for a few months of post-election sanity
I will be so happy when this nonsense and foolishness ends. These tired and nutty political ads are designed to influence the voters. Sadly, they must be trying to influence voters with an IQ of only single digits. Most of the claims made by both parties are so dumb and if anyone used only common sense they would see right through them. Yes, I will be so happy when this ends and pray we all get a few months of sanity before it all starts again
Prop 417 makes sense for Yuma’s arts
I am thrilled to extend the support of Arizona Citizens for the Arts for Proposition 417, appearing on the November 2022 special election ballot in Yuma.
In particular, let me highlight the impact of the hospitality sales tax, to be extended by Proposition 417, on the creative industry in Yuma and surrounding areas.
As you know, funding for arts and culture requires a tapestry of support, ranging from federal dollars disseminated by the National Endowment for the Arts to state investments by the Arizona Commission on the Arts to a wide range of philanthropic donations from citizens and institutions. Perhaps the most telling strand in this tapestry is the investment of local dollars, which reflects the values and priorities of people in the community being served by artists and creative professionals.
That’s what the hospitality tax represents in Yuma. By investing strategically in arts and culture organizations, artists and educators who employ the arts for social and economic impact, the residents of Yuma are investing in a cornerstone of their quality of life. In survey after survey, Arizonans report that a thriving array of arts and culture offerings are a “must-have” in the places where they choose to live, work and visit.
Proposition 417 ensures that the residents of Yuma will have the arts and culture experiences that are produced by this important creative industry.
Statewide, the creative economy employs 90,000 people, with a $5 billion payroll, and produces an $11 billion impact every year. This impact shows up in Yuma with centers of inspiration like the Yuma Arts Center, opportunities for youth through the Yuma Children’s Museum and social and healing connections through Weld Like a Girl. These are but a sampling of the many creative and talented Yumans who are enhancing the quality of life for all who live there and visit.
Arizona Citizens for the Arts, as the state’s premier grassroots advocate for the creative economy, are so pleased to see the leadership on display in Yuma with the proposal to voters to extend your arts and culture investment through Proposition 417.
With its passage, we look forward to seeing the creative economy grow and thrive in Yuma.
CEO, Arizona Citizens for the Arts