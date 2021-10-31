Roundabout off Giss Parkway is dangerous
Recently I drove down the road off Giss Parkway, to go to the Yuma Palms Mall. What a horrible roundabout. It’s dangerous, the road is unlevel, narrow and almost getting side swiped by ongoing traffic who failed to yield. What in the world is the Yuma transportation planning thinking? This is not the only roundabout in Yuma. It is very dangerous and this is poor planning and a survey should have been done to justify this wasteful cost to taxpayers to pay for such roads. Accessibility to the ballpark, mall and other areas should have more development planning. I will avoid these roads if possible or get hit by another car.
Jessica Loran
Yuma
Congress should reject Medicare changes
The COVID-19 pandemic continues to cause distress for parents across Arizona and the globe. How do I protect my children? Do I send them to school? What about the vaccine? Having to worry about more than my own health during such an uncertain time has been absolutely terrifying and very overwhelming.
It is concerning to hear that some proposed policies in Washington, D.C., could threaten access to medication for patients.
Creating lower healthcare costs is important, but the problem lies in how Congress is attempting to do it. By implementing government price-setting policies like Medicare negotiation, Washington politicians could threaten which medications doctors can prescribe and patients can access. In countries like Canada and Germany that have similar laws, patients have access to fewer medications and are subject to longer wait times for treatments.
I hope that Congress protects everyone’s access to medication and rejects the Medicare changes under consideration.
Emily Ramos
Yuma
Kudos to Kilcer, boo to bad drivers, and patriotic ideas
Cheers to Yuma Marine Corps veteran James Kilcer for thwarting an early morning armed robbery attempt of a Foothills convenience store by a 14-year-old juvenile. You are a hero, sir! Admittedly I don’t know all the facts, but I must ask: where were the parents? It is possible in today’s society this misguided young person was being raised by elderly grandparents who lacked means of control, but if this is a case of the parents neglecting their responsibilities, they need to be held accountable.
What’s with all the bad drivers in this town? It seems there’s been a rash of fatal accidents lately, some of the single vehicle kind. Wake up! Driving is a privilege and serious responsibility.
Not long ago I was chatting with a local Marine. During our conversation I learned he hailed from Texas. I noted a lot of our military come from that state and inquired why he thought that was so. “We’re more patriotic down there,” the young Marine replied without hesitation. I have no doubt the man was sincere in his opinion. I salute him and all service members for their call to duty.
- But it got me to thinking, what does it mean to be patriotic? Military service is obviously an act of patriotism. What about tipping the server? Paying taxes? Are you more patriotic if you live in Mississippi than Maine? Do Republicans love their country more than Democrats? I own a dog. Does that reveal patriotism more than harboring cats? I qualify on both counts here. Do you love America more if you watch CNN and abstain from Fox? Are you more or less a patriot for supporting former President Trump? Incidentally, brandishing a FBiden flag is NOT patriotic, nor is calling Trump a Nazi.
I think being a good patriot is often exemplified by doing simple things…Being civil and respectful to others, even those you disagree with; joining a service club; letting someone with fewer groceries go ahead of you in the checkout lane; not exceeding the speed limit and, yes, even paying your taxes.
Mel Parker
Yuma
Kilcer deserves plaudits but what about sheriff’s statement?
James Kilcer, who overpowered a gunman trying to rob a convenience store, deserves all the plaudits coming his way. But when Sheriff Leon Wilmot says, “It was refreshing to see a citizen step up and protect another citizen,” is he really endorsing the idea of an unarmed person intervening in an armed robbery that most likely would have netted a small amount of cash?
John Kain
Phoenix
Milk situation is scarier than Halloween
Little scares me about Halloween or trick-or-treating. Ghosts, zombies, skeletons and witches have nothing on all the milk ingredients in candy and the frightening truth about the dairy industry.
This is the industry that has spent billions convincing humans that drinking the milk of another species is okay.
This is the industry that feeds millions of dairy cows in favor of feeding starving humans.
This is the industry that creates pastures for dairy cows which accounts for a substantial reduction of forestland and other wildlife habitats. Add to this that the digestive system of cows discharges large amounts of methane, and their waste discharges nitrous oxide, both contributors to global warming.
This is the industry that perpetually impregnates cows in order to keep them lactating to produce milk meant for their offspring and then kills them off after they are “spent.”
The dairy industry is more frightening than any Halloween nightmare.
But, we’re lucky. Our local supermarkets offer a selection of plant-based milks, cheeses, and ice creams, as well as a colorful display of fresh fruits and veggies. And the dairy industry reporting slumping sales is just the treat we need this holiday season.
Yoshi Dakamoto
Yuma