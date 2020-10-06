Is revenue more important than lives?
Concerning your “Silver Lining” article concerning Yuma Parks and Recreation’s booking of athletic events; I have to ask our elected council members and staff what is the “Silver Lining” in holding multiple super spreader events? I guess to our local electeds revenue is more important than lives!
Ronal Martin
Yuma
It’s time to learn from past mistakes
We were watching another rerun of “NCIS Los Angeles” this evening and it happened to be a Christmas episode. I know, as my daughters have reminded me on a number of occasions, we have a NCIS affliction.
The Christmas season is a magical time of year. Today I was reminded of the lights, the decorative trappings and most of all, the spirit that embodies the reason for the season. Add to that the excitement of children in anticipation of events surrounding this holiday and the moments are unsurpassed. Memories being made.
It made me reflect on the consequences of the upcoming election, you know, what is at stake. I want my children and grandchildren to experience the joys of a life unencumbered by a loss of freedom that our military heroes have sacrificed so much to secure.
I want our posterity to have a future determined by their own wants, desires and motivations, not an oppressive government that kills their creative spirit and limits their constitutional liberties in the quest to achieve equal outcomes, and consequently, equal misery.
Regardless of what is put forth in social media, campaign fliers and partisan ads, our country is still a land of opportunity for anyone with an idea, a skill or the insight to create their own outcome and success. We are faced with the choice of preserving the mantle of a Republic that values individual liberties, or we can choose the path of progressive social engineering, climate hysteria and forced conformity. Tow the line or else.
America has been without question the greatest successful experiment in human history. The global reach of freedom that has influenced cultures around the world. Ugly at times, yes, but corrective in nature. Learn from mistakes of the past.
America has done it well.
Rusty Washum
Yuma
Why not take trash to free facility?
What’s wrong with these bums that dump in our desert?
Don’t they know that they can take their garbage to the dump free and not trash up our desert?
I hope someone can find a name in the junk and fine them big and make them clean up all the trash.
Diane Jackson
Yuma
Professional sports just another special interest group
Professional athletes kneeling during our national anthem say it is an act to show solidarity against police brutality toward black Americans. They say it is not about the American flag, our national anthem, or the United States military.
Of course it’s about the flag. They have used a scheduled event, where the focus is on the flag, to demonstrate their political propaganda.
Of course it’s about our national anthem. They have separated themselves from our national anthem by including their “black national anthem” before each game.
Of course it’s about the United States military. The United States military has defended the freedom of this republic since 1782. This freedom allowed these professional athletes to pursue a course in their lives to reach their dream. The American flag is honored every day to start, and again to end, the military duty day. The national anthem is played at every official military event. You cannot disrespect the flag or our national anthem without disrespecting the military. Of course it’s about the flag, our national anthem, and the military. They have ignored our country and its values resulting in divisiveness thus accomplishing nothing for their cause.
I started following football when Johnny Lujack, the quarterback for Notre Dame, was on the cover of the September 29, 1947, issue of Life Magazine. I stayed with it through 2019 as the NFL and its team owners continued to struggle with how to address the kneeling protest which conflicted with our country’s values. On June 5, 2020, the NFL commissioner, with the agreement of all 32 team owners, decided to address the kneeling issue by allowing the players to continue to demean what most other Americans honor.
That day in June 2020 I finally accepted what I really already knew. Professional sports are now nothing more than another special interest group, made up of 32 corporations, where the dollar is king. I no longer have an interest in any of them.
CSM John W. Gillis
Yuma