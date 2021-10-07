Does data support extreme temperature claim?
Re: Extreme heat/climate change
I have seen a lot of articles this year referencing the extreme above normal temperatures in the desert southwest and climate change. Being retired and enjoying tabulating data, I started tracking our daily weather a few years ago. My data is from my own weather station here in the Foothills. My numbers track reasonably well with what is published in the Yuma Sun.
The following data shows the numbers from 2020, followed by 2021.
- Number of days 100 degrees or more, 132, 109
- Number of days greater than 109 degrees, 39, 18
Normal high temperature average verses actual average
- June: -0.7 below normal, 2.8 above normal
- July: 2.5 above normal, -1.0 below normal
- August: 3.0 above normal, -1.8 below normal
- September: 3.0 above normal, 0.3 above normal
Based on this data does it appear this year was an extreme temperature year?
Steve Parrish
Yuma
Too complex to address legislative issues independently
Re: Judge was wrong to void set of Arizona Laws, Sept. 30, 2021, Yuma Sun Editorial
I would agree that legislators should put much effort in following the rules and be transparent with their constituents. But, with the complexity of today’s society and the enormity of laws being accumulated, it is irresponsible and impossible to address every single legislative issue independently.
It is amusing yet sad that agenda driven individuals, especially those in positions of power or voice, defend the letter of the law when it serves their purpose then switch to defending the spirit of the law when it better serves them.
Judge Cooper’s justifications for striking down the legislation were that the four bills were “problematic” and failed to “promote transparency and public access.” Really? Would the judge and this editor make the same argument for Obama Care and the present $3.5 trillion Infrastructure bill?
Judge Cooper (a Superior Court Judge) is guilty of doing the exact same thing she ruled against by striking down the whole legislative effort.
I must give the editor credit for at least acknowledging that it was a “set” of Arizona laws. Hypocritically and problematically, Cooper obviously saw it as only one.
Ronald Winburn
Yuma
Will COVID lead to a biotech renaissance?
Due to COVID-19 we were caught with our pants down. There wasn’t an ounce of preparedness that any country in the world was able to bring to this problem. That is a big lesson for the future. Will we see a renaissance in vaccine development? With a rapidly evolving understanding of biology and new technological tools (and a bit of urgency from COVID-19), indeed a golden age could be dawning for healthcare practitioners and patients to ameliorate and cure many diseases. Will there be messenger RNA vaccines for areas of cancer, a cocktail vaccine for multiple viruses, or a virus pill that targets an enzyme (versus the spike protein which defines each variant) that introduces an error in the genetic code that disrupts cell replication?
Meanwhile, it seems like the world has forever changed. We are learning to live with the virus and we will figure out ways to do the things in life that makes us happy in a safe way.
Mike Sphar
Yuma
Attack on access to medicines must be stopped
I’ve been living my entire life with an autoimmune disease that’s forced me to live a lot more cautiously, especially right now that we are going through an uptick in COVID Delta variant cases. Because of my preexisting condition, when I caught COVID last year, I was faced with difficult decisions like being intubated under anesthesia to help with my breathing. I was terrified.
I made it through one of the scariest times of my life because of the innovative medicines that the pharmaceutical industry created. I’ve learned to live with my autoimmune disease and I survived COVID-19.
Knowing the comfort that access to these life-saving medications have brought me, I feel obligated to speak out against Congress’ obsession with repealing a key provision in the Medicare Part D program that protects access to medicines and coverage for our most vulnerable. By allowing the government to try to pinch pennies and save money, we are sacrificing access to the medicines we need the most, for the vulnerable in our community.
I urge our lawmakers in D.C. stand for Arizonans and stop this attack on our access to life saving medicines.
Cecilia Duran
Yuma