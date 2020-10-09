A look at the differences between candidates
After reading the “Meet the Candidates” articles in a recent Yuma Sun, I feel I must bring to attention the difference in the responses of the candidates for the 4th Congressional District, Delina DiSanto and Paul Gosar.
When asked what sets you apart from your opponent? Gosar replied “My opponent is a standard Marxist leftist who believes capitalism is evil, that the borders should be open and the police and military should be defunded.”
NOW this is what Ms. Delina DiSanto’s platform really is: “To have a Medicare plan choice besides private insurance. Protecting Medicare and Social Security and not privatizing it. Protecting veterans and ensuring the Veterans Administration has the resources to care for them.” And she is supporting our economy by “strengthening our economy by creating jobs by cutting taxes for small businesses... “
Part of her platform also includes investing in infrastructure broadband and electrical grid system, and an economy powered by clean energy.
She also supports education, mental health. Her platform on the border: “Protect our border by providing better resources in technology to detect illegal activity early and safely.”
Now I want you to think about what kind of a person do you want representing you in Congress? Please remember that just because someone has been in office for a number of years does not always make them the best choice to represent you.
B.D. Cavanaugh
Yuma
NFL players need to respect flag, anthem
I recently read the guest column by Christine Flowers and think it was great.
I am an 89 yeas old and a veteran and I have been a football fan forever, but if these millionaire football players can’t respect our flag and national anthem, I will not watch football anymore.
If it wasn’t for the opportunities in this country, they would not have what they have now.
They should be thankful for what the flag represents and show respect for the flag and national anthem.
Jack Costello
Yuma
Taxpayers’ airplane shouldn’t be used for family side trip
Isn’t this nice? The VP was in Phoenix for a campaign stop and then decided to come to Yuma with his family to visit his son at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma aboard Air Force 2. The paper reported that “he did not have any public events scheduled while in Yuma,” So he and his family are traveling aboard Air Force 2 at the American taxpayers’ expense. Since when is it OK to take a family side trip in the taxpayers’ airplane?
Isn’t it enough that they are out campaigning on our dime, now we’re financing personal trips too? Where does this madness end?
At the ballot box.
Stephen J. Kratohwil
Yuma
History of concentration camps, Nazis must be taught
The Yuma Sun editorial on the Nazi concentration camps was very good and I agree all Americans should have been taught this in school and made aware of what this type of society if allowed could mean for all of us.
My wife and I visited Dachau in Germany and I wish all Americans could also visit it. They say when it was freed in WWII General Patton (old Blood and Guts) visited it and walked behind a building and vomited! We saw the blood ditch where 900 Russian prisoners of war were executed one by one and it took three days to do it, because they refused to join the Nazis.
One thing stands out that we have for many years heard over and over about the Holocaust where 6 million Jews and others were murdered! However we have heard very little about the 25 million Russian people that were also murdered under the Communists.
In Germany they started with Kristallnacht (night of broken glass) where gangs of “Peaceful Protestors” smashed windows of Jewish businesses, beat people, looted etc., before the start of the Holocaust!
Sound familiar? Wake up, Americans, and do not let history again repeat itself.
Jim Kindle
Yuma
Kudos to Yuma Physical Therapy for excellent care
Anyone needing an excellent physical therapist, contact Yuma Physical Therapy, 1021 W. 23rd St., Yuma, 928-782-0383. Kirk and his crew are knowledgeable, friendly and ready to help! My husband and I have gone there 25+ years and recommend them to everyone!
Dolores Freeman