Abortion rights a reason to vote blue Nov. 8
Well, ladies, we now know where things stand in Arizona controlled by our Republican Party legislators including our Attorney General Brnovich. A ban on all abortions using a law passed in 1864 before Arizona was even a state? And we have total silence by Republicans.
On November 8, vote for Democrats who oppose this abortion ban and interference in our control over our health decisions as women.
Vote blue for Democrats as if your life depended on it…because it does!
Not every immigrant is rapist, drug mule, gang member
My grandparents on my father’s side came to this country on a boat, in steerage. First, my grandfather, and later my grandmother with her children. They arrived at Ellis Island and registered there. My own son was able to look up those registrations during a school field trip.
Once they arrived, they scattered around the country, I believe they knew someone in Connecticut and finally settled in West Springfield, Massachusetts, which had a large Italian population. My grandmother, with some of her 5 children, made 2 other trips back to Italy to bring family members to America.
There were no protests, no walls, no limits.
America needs workers. I defy any of these anti-immigration Republicans to make that trip from Italy to America in steerage for the 6 to 7 days of travel to get to the land of opportunity. I am sick and tired of hearing how every immigrant is a drug mule, a rapist, a gang member.
All of the immigrants arriving at Ellis Island heard the same racists taunts hurled at them from every other racial group. Nothing more than fear of people who are different. I want someone to point out where in the Bible it says love your neighbor except if they’re immigrants.
Vote yes on Proposition 217 to protect Yuma’s amenities
The U.S. Army brought me to Yuma over 25 years ago. After a 30-year Army career, my wife and I chose to retire here. We love it here. On top of a strong and growing community, it’s a deeply patriotic city that cares about our men and women in uniform.
Of the 600,000 veterans who live in Arizona, more than 15,553 called Yuma County home as of 2020. Yuma Proving Ground and Marine Corps Air Station Yuma infused about $300 million into the local economy last year, bringing with that more jobs and new families to southwestern Arizona.
The influx of new residents and the retention of those leaving the military means we need to continue investing in the amenities that ensure that the quality of life that draws us to Yuma flourishes. Hence, the urgency and importance of renewing the City of Yuma’s hospitality tax.
The renewal would mean that the existing voter-approved tax on bars, hotels, and restaurants remains in place, no change. No new taxes, no tax increases – just the same 2% that has been in place since 1970. Much of this is paid by tourists and visitors, in addition, of course, to what we residents pay to enjoy this wonderful Yuma lifestyle.
Active military members were restricted over the past few years from enjoying everything Yuma has to offer (off-base) due to pandemic directives. But that is changing. These men and women will be able to get out and enjoy our city parks, attend community events like the BBQ & Brew Festival, and much more, all financed by the hospitality tax.
Vote YES on Proposition 417 to invest in Yuma’s amenities and to keep this city shining for residents like you and me, for service members, and for all those new families who relocate here.
Colonel U.S. Army, retired
Potholes, roadsides on Avenue 10E are problematic
First, compliments on the recent work done to the road between Avenue 9E, including the newly installed traffic lights that were badly needed, and Avenue 10E. The newly installed road on 10E is so nice to drive on for everyone in the area.
On further note, work from Avenue 10E to Fortuna Road has come to a standstill. The intersection of 10E and the Frontage Road is so riddled with LARGE potholes that it is hard to navigate. Further up the road are many deep potholes that are difficult to navigate, causing driving hazards and damage to cars. The roadsides were also left in poor condition. It looks like no one cares. From the latest I have read, the plans are to continue construction through the end of October, which is when many snowbirds will return causing traffic interruptions. This seems to be poor planning. Maybe someone from the county could check this section out and do some temporary repairs and cleanup in the meantime.