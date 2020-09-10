Moderate may be a protest voter this November
Musings of a proud moderate:
• Labor Day has passed. The gloves are off; the fight is on. In the (Far) Right corner we have the culture warrior, conspiracy-embracing president Donald Trump. His opponent in the corner on the Left is past-his-prime former veep Joe Biden. How did we get here? America started with Washington, Adams and Jefferson. We deserve better than this!
• Trump calls this the most important election in U.S. history. That’s debatable, but it is as consequential as any in at least 60 years.
• Everyone is asking, Who will win? Biden leads in most polls, but they’re tightening. Trump faces three simultaneous crises on his watch: the virus, economic upheaval, racial turmoil. Historically this is bad news for any incumbent, but Biden is the weakest presidential candidate since Michael Dukakis in 1988. And then there’s mail-in voting. Who wins? It won’t be Kanye.
• To paraphrase Rod Serling, there is a fourth crisis beyond that which is known to voters and it lies between the pit of voters’ fears and the summit of their knowledge. This is the crisis of extreme political tribalism. It has been around for some time but is accentuated in this year’s pivotal election. Both Trump and Biden are attached to their parties’ fringes as far Right and Left elements control Republican and Democrat machinery, respectively. Moderates are without a voice. Republicans even have a nickname for them, RINO (Republicans In Name Only).
• Soooo … what’s a RINO like me to do? I will be a protest voter, as I was four years ago. I may write-in Nebraska Senator Ben Sasse. He’s conservative, sensible and responsible.
Mel Parker
Yuma
Attention needs to shift back home
Dear President Trump – I wish to thank you for bringing back so much of what our country needs to build it back to the standards our Forefathers set which guaranteed our freedoms as we have enjoyed so much, but now are in jeopardy.
However with all due respect I am at a loss on this war on terrorism we have been fighting since it was enacted and carried on by many of your predecessors years ago. At a cost of billions in dollars and many thousands of young men who have died and received severe injuries. I believe in the war to stop terrorism, but sir, I think now that war needs to be fought at home and bring our troops back to do it. Our cities are faced with Molotov cocktails, destroyed property, buildings set on fire, people old and young, men and women beaten and shot, our police attacked, etc. Correct me if I am wrong but to many of us that is terrorism in the first degree. If this was an enemy attack would it still be handled the same way? In our opinion this is an enemy attack!
We hear very little anymore of the war in Afghanistan as to what have we achieved, how many more of our men have died, etc. However we hear every day many times on the anti American mobs taking over many of our cities and in some cases condoned by those who should put a stop to it and to the citizens who stand back in fear and do nothing. Maybe they should take a lesson from the citizens of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. The people there took up arms and the rioters decided to leave. So thank you sir, may God bless you and America!
Jim Kindle
Yuma
Family will wear title with honor
SUCKERS AND LOSERS:
Lewis A. McDonald, US Air Force Retired, 22 years, 100% disabled, Agent Orange (Vietnam)
Tommy McDonald, US Army, 15 years, Deceased, Colon Cancer, Agent Orange (Vietnam)
Edward G. McDonald, US Air Force Retired, 60% disabled, Agent Orange (Vietnam)
Thomas Glenn Sr. (maternal grandfather), Callie McDonald Sr. (paternal grandfather), Allie McDonald (paternal granduncle), World War I; Thomas Glenn Jr. (maternal uncle), Callie McDonald Jr., Charles Clint McDonald, Lee Allen McDonald (paternal uncles), World War II.
I was raised in Yuma, Ariz., on the corner of Maiden Lane and 4th Street, (Maiden Lane and Giss Parkway). “The Marked House.” My dad, Tommie McDonald, worked for E.F. Sanguinetti, as a janitor (later union laborer) M-S, he cut hair after work until 8-9 p.m. daily and all day Sunday; My mom worked at E.F. Sanguinetti (later Town Shops) as a seamstress, and after work, she cleaned houses, cooked dinner, babysit for various people in Yuma, then came home and finished fixing the dinner that my baby sister and I started after school.
Every Saturday, we would do our grocery shopping at A.J. Bayless, known as the “10 for a dollar store.” My mom would buy 10 loaves of bread, extra peanut butter, jelly, bologna, etc., so that whenever a “Tramp or Hobo” knocked on the “Marked House” door, there was always a sandwich available. Most times, by Thursday or Friday it was mostly down to two pieces of bread with mayo or bacon dripping, but NO ONE went without something to eat.
“SUCKERS AND LOSERS,” Mr. Trump! That is a title the McDonald/Glenn families will gladly wear with HONOR.
Edward McDonald
Yuma