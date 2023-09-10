Thermostat may be a little warm, but APS bill is low
I was reading the Yuma Sun editorial Sept. 7. It said you should keep your thermostat at about 60 – 67. I about died laughing.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thermostat may be a little warm, but APS bill is low
I was reading the Yuma Sun editorial Sept. 7. It said you should keep your thermostat at about 60 – 67. I about died laughing.
My husband and I keep our thermostat at night on 78, and 79 in the daytime. I don’t know anyone that keeps their thermostat that low. My first mother-in-law did in the 1970s, and I got pneumonia. It was 110 outside and 65 inside.
Maybe we keep it a bit warmer than most. But we pay $115 a month all year round for APS. How many can say that?
Thank you for listening.
Mary Lacey
Yuma
What are the odds of a government shutdown?
If you think the U.S. has become a dangerously politicized banana republic, just wait until later this month. The federal government’s fiscal year ends on September 30 and operations could shut down in October if Democrats and Republicans fail to agree on funding legislation.
Congress needs to pass 12 appropriations bills or a short-term funding bill to keep the government functioning – and there are only a few legislative days after politicians return to Washington following Labor Day.
What are the odds of a government shutdown?
And let’s not forget that Fitch recently downgraded America’s debt due to political concerns. Should the government not have enough money to operate, it’s hard to know whether history is a good guide about what happens next.
Mike Sphar
Yuma
Kudos to Horne for efforts to provide tutoring
Kudos to Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Horne for designating $40 million of COVID-19 relief funding to make available free tutoring for students who struggle with passing proficiency tests in reading, writing and math.
Apparently this would apply to students in the first through eighth grade category and be entertained on a first-come, first-served basis.
Lockdowns and remote “learning” during the pandemic have statistically proven to be detrimental to the academic capabilities of so many who suffered through these onerous bureaucratic edicts.
To quote from a recent Yuma Sun article, “Despite billions of dollars in federal funding, only a small fraction of students have received school tutoring.”
To continue, “Most education experts say intensive tutoring is the best solution.”
As per usual, the president of the state’s largest teachers union is apoplectic in her response to Horne’s actions.
AEA President Marisol Garcia suggests that Superintendent Horne is conducting a “side show” and lobbing “chaos into the work of programs serving kids and reneging on promises already made to families so that he can get a cheap headline.”
Perhaps Garcia is unwittingly participating in the art of projection.
Rusty Washum
Yuma
It’s time to take actions to update electoral process
The editorial in the Yuma Sun on August 31 invited readers to comment on a proposal by the Maricopa County Republican Committee regarding voting procedures, hence my response.
There exists much skepticism about the results of the 2020 election, mostly by Republicans, but one doesn’t have to look too far back to note the same doubts were expressed by Democrats, making it obvious that the system needs to be re-evaluated. That said, the proposal from the MCAC, as described in the Sun, is a step too far.
With the technology available these days, and with a minimum of cooperation from voters, our elections can be “clean.” Perhaps ballots, mailed only to registered voters, can be specially coded so machines can reject any unauthorized ballots.
Maybe drop boxes should be eliminated except for those at Post Office locations. Voters should be responsible for mailing their ballots – no more neighborhood collections. Shouldn’t voter registration signatures/addresses be updated on a schedule?
There are probably a lot of ideas/suggestions out there, and there is no excuse for not taking the actions necessary to restore our faith in the electoral process.
Gene Lemon
Yuma
Our directory features more than 18 million business listings from across the entire US. However, if we're missing your business, add your business by clicking on Add Your Business.