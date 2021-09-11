Time to thank those who serve, and pray for safety
This is in response to your request of my personal comments for consideration in your coverage of the 20th anniversary of Sept 11, 2001.
As to what I think how we (I) have changed since that date:
I thought that the fight to save our nation would require a concentrated effort over a short time period to destroy our enemy’s ability to attack us. Now I believe that this fight to protect our freedom is a continuous engagement against our enemies that requires our future generations to continue to defeat them. There will always be pockets of extremists that will use innovated ways to disrupt our freedoms. Our nation needs to continue to maintain strong military, intelligence, and diplomatic services; all backed by a strong industrial and research core that is focused on defeating these losers.
On a personal note:
- On Sept 11, 2001, I found myself at a meeting in the Pentagon.
- On Sept 11, 2021, my daughter (an Air Force officer) assigned to the Secretary of the Air Force will be in her office in the Pentagon.
We all need to thank and pray for the safety of all of the men and women that are protecting our nation. God bless America.
Bob Valleni
Yuma
For a moment, nation was unified in 2001
Watching clips of the 2001 World Series and the Diamondbacks’ victory in the bottom of the 9th inning in game Seven. A glorious moment indeed.
I remember President Bush walking out to the mound in Yankee Stadium to throw the first pitch, standing alone on the mound after the harrowing attacks on the Twin Towers, the Pentagon and the resting place of Flight 93 in a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. This moment crystallized the best of America, an act of defiance against an unknown scourge of terrorism.
I recall the reports of an unsuspecting hero by the name of Todd Morgan Beamer, a man thrust into the role of leadership during crisis to try and reclaim Flight 93 from blood thirsty terrorists who had taken control of the plane. Their intended target has been narrowed to either The White House or US Capitol building. The battle cry, “Let’s Roll”.
I watched the days following the collapse of the World Trade Center Towers and the family members who would speak to the media seeking any bit of news regarding their loved ones. Photos were placed along the walls like so many missing person posters, crying out for closure.
Scenes of cars passing through traffic with American flags flying dotted the nation’s roadways. Even the media seemed to have a softening heart, something foreign to the circumstances of today.
For a moment in time, we were unified and resilient as a nation.
It seems like a millennia ago.
Rusty Washum
Yuma
The key to where you want to be is faith
I heard it said somewhere yesterday that some are wondering, that if the Lord is so great, then why is life so bad? Some are wondering? Why? There’s a “New Sun” rising every morning. There’s a “New Blue Moon” rising every night. “There’s a train a coming, you don’t need no baggage, you don’t need no ticket, just get aboard.”
The key to where you want to go, is called “Faith.” Don’t ever lose the key, or you won’t get through the gate.
Fred Richard
Hemet
It’s easy to do the wrong this, hard to do the right
The U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Colonel who went on social media to share his thoughts about the necessity of personal accountability by this administration’s top military leaders knowing that he probably would be disciplined demonstrated so much more moral courage, honor, integrity than they apparently have! For this courage, honor, integrity the USMC Lt. Colonel, after 17 years of service, was relieved of duty!
Instead of him being relieved of duty for speaking the truth about the Afghanistan catastrophe, those top military leaders should be relieved of their duties or, even better, if really had courage, honor, integrity they would’ve resigned rather than have their names attached to their President’s decision for a withdrawal idea which, if followed, would have disastrous consequences. As the past few weeks have shown, that is exactly what has occurred.
Our hearts are heavy with sadness at the slaughter of 13 young American military members, for those wounded, and for the civilians slaughtered in that suicide bombing and ensuing gunfight.
Do those top military leaders have hearts or are they so consumed with power and purging military members who believe in faith, freedom, liberty? Are they more focused on identifying one race as perpetual victim and another race as perpetual victimizer? Our military has been a diverse community for many years ever since it was integrated in late 1940s.
It is feared that the repercussions of this Afghanistan catastrophe will last for many, many years. Remember, it is easy to do the wrong thing and hard to do the right thing. That USMC Lt. Colonel did the right thing and I’m sure he has a clear conscience as a result!
Bobbi Shay
Yuma