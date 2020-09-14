On Sept. 11, 2001, we were all Americans
Tuesday, September 11, 2001.
At 8:46 a.m., American Airlines Flight 11 crashed into the North Tower of the World Trade Center.
At 9:03 a.m., United Airlines Flight 175 struck the South Tower of the World Trade Center.
Panic, fear and heroism ensued. First responders taking a final flight of stairs to rescue.
Last minute phone calls to loved ones.
Final goodbyes.
Then, the unimaginable happened.
At 9:59 a.m., the South Tower collapsed.
At 10:28 a.m., the North Tower began its descent.
In the span of 102 minutes, the World Trade Center was gone.
At 9:37 a.m., American Airlines Flight 77 was flown into The Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia.
One plane failed to reach its intended target. Perhaps the Capitol or quite possibly The White House. Only the terrorists knew for sure.
United Airlines Flight 93 departed Newark at 8:42 a.m., nearly 40 minutes late. At 9:28 a.m., al-Qaeda terrorist hijackers infiltrated the cockpit and took control of the plane.
Several passengers were not going to obey their captors’ demands.
Todd Morgan Beamer, “Are you ready? Let’s roll.”
Flight 93 crashed into a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, at 10:03 a.m.
Within several hours of the attacks on The Twin Towers, New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani solemnly proclaimed, “The number of casualties will be more than any of us can bear, ultimately.”
How devastatingly prophetic he was.
In the hours and days that followed, I remember the family members that were interviewed searching for any knowledge of their loved ones.
The first few days thereafter, hopes for rescue painfully transitioned into efforts of recovery.
In all, 2,977 precious lives were lost. A nation’s soul would grieve. Our country’s heart was broken.
On September 11, 2001, we were All Americans.
Rusty Washum
Yuma
Time stopped in place when U.S. was attacked
Who knew almost 20 years ago that time stopped in its place when America was attacked. The day Americans heard and felt the screams of thousands of lives lost, then total silence. As the building started burning, the souls were taken to heaven. They collapsed to the ground with a mighty shake and rumble then clouds of smoke filled the air was all you saw and felt.
The tears that they cried were not because of the horrific attacks but the lives lost that tragic day. Just to remember them is like hearing a song by Vince Gill go rest high on that mountain. Oh, how we wish we could hear their sweet voices and laughter.
But their memories are like a beautiful sunset that burns the image of Jesus Christ in your heart as the tears start to fall like a light rain letting you know they dearly miss and love you.
Oh we remember that day like it was yesterday as one by one the names and bell rings of the people who lost their lives that tragic day. Their lives are forever gone, but their spirits remain strong within our hearts as we look at the pictures and cry tears to heaven as you hold your hands to heaven and hold them close to you.
Gene Wagner
Yuma
If we follow socialism, nation will implode
Socialism, really? President Ronald Reagan once said that Democracy is only one generation away from extinction. With the current situation one must ask if that generation has arrived. This nation is probably facing its greatest challenge since 1776, both internally and externally. The list is long. Externally we are facing China, Russia, North Korea and Iran. Internally we have civil unrest, COVID-19, and those in government who want to lead us down the path of socialism.
If we elect to follow socialism, I have no doubt this nation will literally implode. You hear the phrase “Democratic Socialism.” It makes no difference how much lipstick you put on it, there is nothing democratic about it. Under socialism, manipulation is the name of the game.
Like many families, we fled Eastern Europe in the early 20th century to escape the very thing being proposed by certain lawmakers within our government. Too many folks in this country have not the slightest idea of the pitfalls of this style of government. Everything, and I mean everything, will change. You may choose to disbelieve it, but my family has first-hand knowledge. The Nobel Prize-winning author of the book ”Gulag Archipelago,” Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn, penned a sentence that has stayed with me for many years. He wrote “liberalism leads to radicalism, radicalism leads to socialism, and socialism never says no to communism.” The gentleman definitely had first-hand knowledge.
Dean Morgan
Yuma