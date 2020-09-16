VFW’s scholarship program ready for students
Kudos to all students and teachers in Yuma who have participated in these contests in prior years.
Calling all Patriotic Students grades 6-12 in Yuma. COVID-19 has postponed or canceled many events.
But not the VFW’s scholarship programs. All students are eligible.
We have Voice of Democracy, 3-5 min. audio essay with the theme, “Is this the Country our Founding Fathers Envisioned?” for grades 9-12, and Patriots’ Pen, a 300-500 word, written essay, with the theme “What is Patriotism to Me?” for grades 6-8.
Monetary awards/certificates, from local, state and National VFW Organization are possible. A 1st, 2nd and 3rd place winner for each school will be awarded to local Yuma schools. Only one in each contest will go forward. Entries are due no later than October 31, 2020, to local VFWs.
Entry forms are available by contacting, Paula Walter, VFW Auxiliary 8242 at paula.walter72@yahoo.com, and 928-502-9051 or Tom von Ahlefeld at rangertomt@aol.com and 928-271-9988.
Interested? Give us a call or email. We hope some will give it their best shot!
Tom von Ahlefeld
Scholarship Chairman, VFW 8242
Trump, cronies have got to go
In his own words ON TAPE, President Trump stated he downplayed the facts of the coronavirus. He can’t blame this on as he calls it the “Fake News” or the Democrats. Remember he said that he didn’t feel any responsibility for the spread of the virus. He knew how dangerous it was per the recordings by Bob Woodward yet he still held rallies knowing how this spreads and ridiculing people who wear masks. Now he and some of his supporters are trying to say that he didn’t want to create panic, but that’s what he loves to do, most recently scaring people in the suburbs about people different than them will be moving in! As was reported by a congressman on television on 10/10 “Trump Lied! People Died!” Meanwhile the majority of Republicans in Congress don’t say a thing. Trump, his cronies and enablers have got to go. VOTE!!!
Scott Garcia
Yuma
Please take care to learn, follow flag etiquette
Today is Sept. 11, when we lower the American flag to half staff in solemn remembrance of 9/11/2001.
This is a plea to all who fly the American flag to learn established flag etiquette so that they know the designated days and rules for flying it at half staff. The rules are not difficult. Just do a search for “flag etiquette.” Flag manufacturer websites publish flag etiquette rules and will send you reminders in advance whenever a flag is to be flown at half staff, even when it’s by order of your state’s governor. Sign up for these website reminders. You’ll never miss knowing when it’s proper to fly your flag at half staff and why.
And please don’t fly your flag when it becomes threadbare. Learn where you can dispose of a faded, tattered flag. There seems to be so many “falling apart” flags still flying around Yuma. I know the VFW will take your old flag and dispose of it properly, according to flag protocol. Be proud of your flag.
Except, as I drive through Yuma, so many flags are not at half staff. And that’s the reason for this letter. It is so, so, so almost disrespectful to see that the owners of these flags cannot bother to take a moment to lower their flag in honor of the lives lost because of 9/11.
There are several websites that will send out notices to whomever wishes to be reminded of proper flag etiquette, whether it be a national or a state reason.
Janice Stoeser
Yuma
Be attentive while making turns at stoplights
Regarding left turns at stoplights: I’ve noticed some of you leaving three to six car lengths between you and the car in front of you when you are making a left turn at a stoplight. Your inattentiveness is very discourteous to your fellow drivers, especially in this extreme heat. It causes drivers behind you to have to wait through yet another light. Please keep this in mind when you are driving. Thank you.
Neal Baker
Yuma
Election has two different border wall visions
Joe Biden or Donald Trump: if Biden wins the election, what will be the destiny of the wall? The wall will remain and building on time and the circumstances will be different. If President Trump wins, the wall will take the same distance on time and the results, obviously, according to the Trump plan, next year 2021, he will be in Yuma starting a new era of the wall. This will be an election with two different visions.
Remo Fernandez
San Luis