San Pasqual article was encouraging news
The San Pasqual Sept. 6 article was so encouraging. As a former elementary teacher at San Pasqual, l felt that was just what our high school needed. PTL! So pleased you got Manny Vasquez to speak!
Mary Ellen Cutlip
Yuma
Generous action helped save dog’s life
I’m writing this letter to pass on something that happened recently. I was a resident of Yuma and also a veteran. While in Yuma I frequented the Am Vets on the Frontage Road in the Foothills for dinner, lunch or cocktails. Last week while traveling, myself and my dog Toby Bear (a nine-year-old pom) were on our way to Knoxville, Tenn., and we got in a fairly bad car accident. I was beat up pretty good but was able to not be taken to the hospital. I assumed that Toby Bear was OK also, but watching my dog over the last week, I noticed that he was acting not himself, and so on the Labor Day weekend we were at the vet.
I was told that it wasn’t good for my best friend. The vet told me that he needed to get surgery and it was going to cost an amount that I was not able to come up with to get started. I tried everyone but no one was able to help. I was surely going to lose my best friend because I had no money or nothing to sell because it was all destroyed in the accident the week before.
Then I reached out to June Condon. God love her. She was serving the vets a buffet lunch for Labor Day, and she stopped what she was doing and without a hesitation, she made it possible for my best friend to get the surgery that was important for him to live. I have said thank you to the Condons and the American Veterans, but I don’t think that is enough because one of your business owners and residents of Yuma did what it took to save my dog, my best friend. And after the accident, the only thing I had left, Toby Bear, would not be here with me this morning if it wasn’t for June Condon, I will never be able to repay her for what she did. I’m clear across the nation and she reached out her giving hand to save a life.
Please help me in showing her my appreciation by letting your readers know.
Jeff Burget
Yuma
Idea for flood control, drought relief is a triple win
I’ve been in contact with engineers examining the possibility of a pipeline from the Mississippi to Lake Powell. My response to them was a far more feasible alternative: a series of lock interconnected flood control reservoirs that would become a Midwestern boaters’ paradise readily funded through tax increment financing, with a shorter pipeline from the western lake terminus along the Interstate corridor to Lake Powell. The request was then made that I submit this letter. I use Seattle’s Lake Washington as an example, since a similar 30-mile long, 2-mile wide and 200’ deep lake including bottom liner and lock system could easily be constructed in 4-1/2 years by one of the smaller construction firms I’m aware of, and the surrounding tax base is known. Lake of the Ozarks is another example. It would take some time to determine the number of interconnected lakes necessary to ensure no more Midwestern flooding occurs. The lakes would provide needed sediment and contaminant control, while providing farmland irrigation to offset some of the land lost to farming and, ideally, increase yields.
Imagine folks from Florida boating up the Mississippi from New Orleans into this Midwestern waterway.
It could all be done by existing Midwestern firms in about 10 years, and why not have the Southwestern water users help fund Midwestern flood control. We need to quit squandering our floodwaters, and eliminate the trillions in damage these floods cause.
It’s a triple win situation.
Chuck Finnila
Yuma
Student loan plan is flagrant abuse of power
Your 8/29 editorial on Biden’s student loan forgiveness proposal was very informative and when you said the proposal would not solve the real problem (the high cost of college) you were spot-on!
What does Biden propose for bailout of student loans next year?-or the years to come? More handouts of taxpayer (yours and my) money? Let’s call this charade what it really is – namely a sneaky way to bribe the 40 million loan recipients to vote Democratic in the upcoming mid-term elections and make Biden look good while attempting to retain his Congressional power – despite his many miserable failures over the past two years. Now he wants to use taxpayers’ money to influence a national Congressional election. This is, without a doubt, the most flagrant abuse of Presidential power I have ever seen and hopefully someone will find a way to dump it in the garbage can where it belongs.
Bob Boston
Yuma