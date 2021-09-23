Support of alumni chapter is appreciated
We are University of Arizona Alumni Chapter in Yuma, dedicated to supporting and relentlessly championing for Yuma-area students aiming to attain a higher education at the UA. Each spring we gather with proud parents, educators, and academic leaders to honor scholarship recipients from Yuma, Somerton, San Luis, Roll, and Wellton and beyond before they head off to the U of A thanks to the support of local donors and fundraisers.
The YumaCats Alumni Chapter has played this active role in the community for more than 30 years, and are grateful to have awarded more than $1.2 million dollars in local merit-based scholarships. As a result, nearly 800 students from Yuma, Somerton, San Luis, Wellton, Roll and Dateland have gone on to the UA utilizing our local scholarship to support their studies. The YumaCats Chapter sees many of these young individuals thrive thanks to their university education, and are always happy to see local alumni engagement grow through those who return to invest back into their community.
We would like to invite the Yuma community to the 2021 Wildcat Alumni Golf Tournament, now in its 41st anniversary, to be held on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at the Yuma Golf and Country Club (3150 South Fortuna Avenue). Yumans can support in several ways: By making a tax-deductible donation to alumni chapter, by signing up to play in the tournament with a team or as a single player, and by donating a raffle prize or silent auction item to the golf tournament. Contact YumaCats Chapter President Michael Pancrazi if you are interested in playing golf at (928) 210-1636 or michael@pancrazi.com. If you have a raffle prize or silent auction item that you would like to donate, we are still in need of many and every item helps to raise more funds. Contact YumaCats Chapter Scholarship Chair Raquel Isaacson at (520) 465-4265 or raqisaacson@gmail.com.
The event kicks off with a shotgun start at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 1, and there will be a silent auction and BBQ following the golf tournament that friends, family, and community members can join in on for a delicious dinner, drinks, and Wildcat camaraderie. All are invited!
Raquel Isaacson
Yuma
Kudos to first responders, ER staff, military
Great thanks and appreciation to all first responders and ER staff for what they do every day. In that regard, much thanks for a job well done for the events honoring those who lost their lives on 9/11/2001 and suffered injuries. Not only that day in history, but every day since then our military, families, first responders, and every day citizens have been losing lives, suffering injuries, working to defeat terrorism. We honor you and respect you. Kudos for Rural Metro for gathering all first responders for such a wonderful photo representing all their employees and volunteers. Let us all remember to respect and honor one another in our community as we work to make life better for all.
Gloria Godley
Yuma
Thank you to those who placed wreaths at MCAS
We want to say “Thank you” to whoever put the 13 wreaths on the fence at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma -Yuma. Recently, we saw an elderly couple adding flowers to the fence.
Even though they probably didn’t mean to do so, they were sending us a message…it’ll be ok for you to say “Thank you” to the lost ones and their families. Tomorrow we’ll add some flowers on the fence.
Our “Thank You” to the young ones and the old ones.
John and Jan Achen
Yuma
Bold action needed by Congress on climate
Now is not the time for halfway measures on climate. We need big, bold climate action by Congress to pass an infrastructure and reconciliation package that includes 100% clean energy with a clean electricity standard; expanded public transit access; electric transit and school buses; elimination of subsidies for coal, oil and gas; 100% greenhouse gas-free energy in schools, public housing, and hospitals; and more.
The current infrastructure package does not include these measures needed to help address the climate crisis head on. Please ask Congress to support $200 billion to electrify transit and school buses and expand access to transit, as well as the funding needed to help replace 63 million gas and diesel vehicles. This will both reduce carbon emissions and help clean up our air. According to the EPA, transportation is the leading source of greenhouse gas emissions in the US and is also a key component of the ozone pollution that makes our air unhealthy in too many places. Arizona especially needs our two U.S. senators, Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly, to support and advocate for these provisions.
Our state has seen increasingly extreme heat and weather, such as intense rains that cause flooding. As a state, we are also experiencing intensive long-term drought, and larger wildfires. Arizona will have to cut back more on water usage next year. We need to treat this as the emergency it is and address it now at the large scale needed. That is why including these strong measures are absolutely necessary.
Cary Meister
Yuma