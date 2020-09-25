Children aren’t pawns – they deserve our best
Our two oldest grandsons are spending the night with us this evening because our youngest grandson has surgery tomorrow morning. This year has been hard on them as it has been on everyone due to the COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions. Certainly not a time conducive to fomenting a normal childhood experience. I’m beginning to wonder if “normal” will ever return.
They are both accepting of everyone they encounter. Not a jaundiced bone in their bodies. No prejudices, no unjustified expectations and certainly void of condemnation. They have yet to be corrupted by the moral relativism of a culture in disarray.
My fervent hope for their future is that they embrace the innocence instilled by their Creator, that they are not attacked or minimized for being the recipients of “white privilege.” This was a circumstance of their birth, not a conduit to oppress others. They should never be diminished by their birthright which appears to be the mantra of Marxists and leftists in our culture.
Children are not pawns of a political agenda. They should never be fodder for ideologies that corrupt their youth and destroy their future to shape the expectations of despots willing to sacrifice our posterity. They deserve our best.
“It is easier to build strong children than to repair broken men.” – Frederick Douglass
Rusty Washum
Yuma
When it came to defending nation, there was no color
I am writing this letter to let people know of my dislike for what was on TV. I am a Christian, a retired military person and a proud American citizen.
I have never been so insulted. I was surfing the TV channels trying to find something good on. I stopped to see what was going on in football. I heard something about a different anthem. What I heard was not our American national anthem. I saw these BLM and friends standing there arm in arm. I turned the channel. What is happening to the United States? These BLM people make up their own anthem and everyone bows to them. They think they are great because they milk us for big money and to them, money talks.
I don’t recall any of my brothers and sisters who fought in Vietnam or the Middle East say they were some color. No one cared what color we were. We were brothers and sisters defending freedom and the United States we came from. There was NO color. We were Americans and proud of it. If BLM and their friends don’t like our America, they could move to somewhere where they can do their own thing.
God bless the USA and thank God for the people who have died or alive, who have defended our country.
Tom T. vonAhlefeld, retired U.S. Army
Yuma
Voting is vital to success of our nation
Several years ago an acquaintance said to me that Blacks are now equal because of quotas. I politely let him know that our cultural and institutional racism will take a number of decades to address.. Black lives do matter. However, all lives do matter and until this nation learns that all Americans are just that “Americans.”
I remember the ’50s and ’60s for those who wanted to keep the African-Americans in their place, the same tired argument by Trump, the White House, and in general the Right is using fear, and law and order to justify their actions without regard to the fact that we are all Americans. Peaceful protests are key elements to our Democracy.
There is no doubt that there are instigators within the movement, and that needs to be addressed by the community. The vigilantes, right-wing flag wavers who do not live in the affected communities need to stay away. The far right need to stop carrying Trump’s message as it is dangerous and destructive. This country has moved backward in time because of racism and not addressing it. Trump is using fear and racial division to create a country that is reflective of the wrong parts of American society. Mr. Floyd and Mr. Blake are victims of our society. Their lives did not have to be ended or changed because of poor judgment.
The GOP has failed to rein in Trump. The derogatory rhetoric from Trump is based upon feeding the far right. It is not about healing the country or appealing to the country, it is about his base.
Voting is vital to our nation, We do not need a president who will take us back to the ’50s and ’60s with racial tension, division and that version of law and order.
One other important note. The Census is here now, participate because just as it is important to be properly represented, it also means that those who do not represent you are being given a free pass. Yuma County has about 47% participation in the Census. We need to do better, Our voting record is not much better.
Vote and do the Census.
Vincent Lacey
Yuma