Time to look into reforms for health care
More than 15 million Americans live with COPD. If you’re like me, you know that cold weather tends to bring along a fair amount of physical discomfort. I rely on a series of steroids and medications to stay on top of my health throughout the year. When I don’t have access to treatments, the breathlessness, chesty coughs, and wheezing can take a real toll on my quality of life.
My experience with COPD changed the way I think about health care. It’s so important that patients have quick access to high quality treatments because chronic health conditions affect more than just you. I’m a mother of three and grandmother to six. When I don’t feel well, I miss out on important milestones in their lives and mine.
Because I rely on so many different medications, I understand all too well that out of pocket costs are too high for patients. But I don’t think that passing the big government price setting bill was the best way to do that. Insurance companies and high deductibles can be really difficult for families and patients to navigate. I think looking into reforms and other oversight measures into their practices are long overdue.
Vote yes on 2% hospitality tax – proposition 417
Parents in Yuma depend on the city to provide a range of parks, recreation programs, and arts and cultural activities for us and our kids. We’ve enjoyed these amenities for over 50 years thanks to the 2% hospitality tax on our bars, restaurants, and hotels.
I’m personally grateful to have been educated in our public schools, to play soccer, swim, dance, cheer, and experience fun art classes through our recreation programs, and to perform with the Yuma Orchestra Association. My children have also been fortunate to experience all of these extraordinary programs.
Please note: This is not a new tax or increase.
We’re all affected by inflation and don’t want to put any more burden on our families; this just retains the status quo. Voters first approved it in 1970 and it’s been a popular revenue source ever since, with a large chunk coming from visitors and tourists.
Anyone who enjoys sports, art, holiday events, comic conventions, block parties, or our Yuma Crossing National Heritage Area should vote for this measure or risk cutbacks in the things we love to do. The Children’s Festival of the Arts, Yuma Rocks, the Yuma Orchestra performances, the Yuma Historic Theater performances, and YumaCon are just a few popular events that will benefit from this continuation.
We also support the renewal because it partially funds Visit Yuma, which sells the Yuma brand and area to everyone from day trippers to travel planners. As a business owner and parent, my hope is that Yuma will continue to grow and thrive thanks to the economic opportunities that tourism brings, creating an enticing and exciting place for our children to raise their children.
A “YES” vote on Proposition 417 will help preserve and strengthen our community for generations to come.
No need for more laws – just follow commandments
More laws!? I understand the politicians would be out of a job if they didn’t pass laws but we have so many laws now, nobody could count that high. Heck, we can’t even abide by the 10 laws/commandments that God put out.
Fining homeowners of what their occupants do re: setting off fireworks, you kidding me!
These cars with no mufflers are very loud, enough to startle me. I can’t imagine how seniors are going to respond to these inconsiderate drivers. I think these mufflers are in the law book, disturbing the peace.
This weather service announcement on TV like people have written about this subject. I have called the weather service in Phoenix and Spectrum. They all pass the buck and it’s ridiculous. Who do we call to end this nuisance?
We don’t need or want more laws. Just enforce what we have – or better yet, follow the Ten Commandments and if you want to know where they are, Exodus ch.20 vs 2-17
State legislators should be lobbied on abortion
I keep seeing TV ads with women attacking people running for different offices. The attacks are always about abortion and how a senator or member of the House might be against these women getting an abortion when they want one. Didn’t the Supreme Court take this decision out of the hands of the federal government and put it in the hands of the state governments? Why aren’t these women lobbying the state legislature?