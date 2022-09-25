Time to look into reforms for health care

More than 15 million Americans live with COPD. If you’re like me, you know that cold weather tends to bring along a fair amount of physical discomfort. I rely on a series of steroids and medications to stay on top of my health throughout the year. When I don’t have access to treatments, the breathlessness, chesty coughs, and wheezing can take a real toll on my quality of life.

