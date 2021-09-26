Government on wrong path to clean energy
Not many people may have noticed it, but on Sept. 14, the US House Energy and Commerce Committee approved the so-called Clean Electricity Performance Program (CEPP) – also referred to as the Clean Energy Payment Program – at a cost of $150 billion. The CEPP will now move towards being included in the Democrats’ massive $3.5 trillion budget bill in the near future. Should the CEPP become law, the consequences for Arizona energy customers would be disastrous.
As Yuma still struggles to recover from the economic consequences of COVID-19, suffering from depression-level unemployment and record-breaking heat, it is distressing to hear that Representatives in Congress are about to make electricity unaffordable for nearly all Yuma residents.
The provision requires electricity providers such as utilities to increase the amount of clean energy distributed to customers by 4% every year. Those that meet the goal would get paid in the form of grants from the Department of Energy, while those falling short would actually be penalized financially by the federal government. Either way, Arizona residents would feel the pressure on their pocketbooks, whether through higher taxes, or higher utility bills.
Should the CEPP become law, Arizona would be forced to completely transform and rebuild our electric grid in under a decade, a process that typically takes twice that long. For Yuma, this would be absolutely disastrous.
What’s more, Arizona Public Service’s (APS) Yucca Generating Station located in Yuma County provides a substantial portion of the electricity used for Yuma County. The natural gas-fueled Yucca Power Plant consists of six combustion turbine units that produce nearly 243 megawatts. The Yucca Power Plant also includes a 75-megawatt steam turbine and a 20-megawatt combustion turbine. Without this source of power, it would be impossible to meet the energy demands of Yuma, which are especially critical when temperatures hit 120 degrees in the summer months. Yet shutting down the Yucca Generating Station is exactly what the CEPP would do. Banning natural gas would cause energy bills to skyrocket, driving countless residents and small businesses out of Yuma. It could possibly force blackouts in the region should Yuma be unable to procure enough energy supply to meet demand.
I support the transition to greener energy, but we must do so at a realistic and prudent pace. Shutting down a major source of power for our residents without having anything ready to replace that energy could be a matter of life or death for countless citizens of Yuma. Please spread the word about this misguided idea, and join me in calling on our federal representatives to oppose the Clean Electricity Performance Program.
Jonathan Lines
Yuma County Supervisor
AOC represents what right fears: a smart Latina
To the editor, re: AOC’s new Tax the Rich dress doesn’t wear well
The Boston Herald is dishonest.
“AOC got her $30,000+ ticket comped.” No. As an elected official, her entry was free.
“To get an idea, a pair of sky blue pumps with Swarovski crystals and pearls by James will set you back $715.” AOC was not wearing such shoes.
“Rep. Ocasio-Cortez makes at least $174,000 a year. She is not working class by a long shot.” Her parents were working class. She worked her way through college... and graduate school. Does the Herald understand “working class” to mean “hold’s a greasy wrench”??
“AOC has been called out before for her lack of economics savvy, and we fear it’s showing again, despite the long hemline on her gown.” Before groundlessly attacking AOC, the Herald should re-read its own list of “rich people giving money”... and then ponder: just 2.6% of billionaires give to the fight against climate change? Seriously?
The right is petrified of this woman who represents the categories they fear: a smart Latina.
Bob Nelson
Yuma
Get the vaccine for your safety and that of others
I was interested in reading the two recent articles in the paper, the Sept. 16th, editorial on the COVID statistics and on Sept. 17, “First Take” by Rogelio Yuberta Olivas. It astounds me that anyone would not only deny the efficacy of the vaccine, but totally (and vocally) protest against it. I, as well as many others, have received immunizations as a child to prevent all types of diseases as Mr. Olivas pointedly explained. I am imploring those who have not yet received the vaccine to please do it. Not only for his/her own safety but the safety and health of others.
Thank you.
Ellen Farr
Yuma
Commercials have crossed the line
I am worried for this country. I am scared for our children’s future. I agree with Randy Hoeft. Commercials are outrageous! There’s one with women sitting on toilets talking about their poop. Another one is a woman in panties shaving her “bikini” area. But most disturbing, a woman in a room says “Welcome to the inside of my vagina.” My mouth hit the floor! “Reality” shows. Why do they have to be Naked and Afraid? Why not just afraid? They have a show called Naked and Dating! We as a society should be ashamed. What are we exposing our youth to? Those shows should be on Pay Per View, not regular TV. What kind of messages are we sending our young girls? Where are our values? Grandma used to say, “We’re all going to Hell in a hand basket” She’s rolling over in her grave, shocked and appalled. Times change but morals don’t.
Regina Hull
Yuma