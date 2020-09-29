Top 10 reasons to still be an optimist
Top 10 reasons to be an optimist even in 2020 …
10) Fall is here! The average daily high temperature in Yuma has dropped below 100.
9) Your friends aren’t posting annoying European vacation photos.
8) Joe Biden does not have a campaign flag.
7) President Trump does not drink.
6) Nobody knows if you forgot to brush your teeth.
5) There are fewer statues available for pigeons to poop on.
4) Crowded aisles at Walmart magically clear when you sneeze.
3) The Cardinals have a Super Bowl quarterback.
2) Your in-laws are not visiting as often.
And the Number One reason to be an optimist in 2020 … You can watch old “Gilligan’s Island” episodes while on the company payroll and your boss will never know!
Mel Parker
Yuma
Supreme suffering taking place at factory farms
While we debate the composition of our nation’s Supreme Court, there can be no debate about the supreme suffering taking place in our nation’s factory farms.
Recent undercover investigations show male baby chicks suffocated in plastic garbage bags or ground alive because they can’t lay eggs. Laying hens are packed into small wire cages that tear out their feathers. Breeding sows spend their entire lives pregnant in metal cages. Dairy cows are artificially impregnated each year, and their babies are snatched from them at birth, so we can drink their milk.
I found more details at https://dayforanimals.org – World Farmed Animals Day, launched in 1983 to memorialize the tens of billions of animals tormented and killed for food. I learned that raising animals for food is also hurting our health and the health of our planet.
Each of us has to choose whether to subsidize these atrocities with our food dollars. My choice has been to replace animal products in my diet with the healthful, cruelty-free plant-based meats and dairy products, as well as the rich selection of fruits and vegetables offered by my supermarket. A quick internet search provided lots of recipes and sound advice.
Sincerely,
Yoshi Dakamoto
Yuma
Is this the legacy we want to leave the future?
I am so sad at where this country is headed, I really don’t know where I should start this letter. I just celebrated my 80th birthday, so I think I have been around long enough to see the destruction, hate and total disregard for the rights of the American people. I see the rioting, the burning, the total devastation of our once-beautiful country. I see how these people have no regard for personal property, human life.
Where does all of this come from? That does not have to be answered, it is being fed to them, and they are being paid to destroy this wonderful country. We, yes you and I and so many millions more, have sacrificed to make this country the way it once was. There is no thought to the many lives that have been lost to insure this measure of comfort, peace, and prosperity that is (was) afforded to all to succeed. Where do we go from here? It is a pretty grim picture. I and my generation will not see the end result, but our children, grandchildren will. Is this the legacy you want to leave them? I pray not.
Donna Larson
Yuma
World is upside down when crime pays
We seem to be in an upside down world. On Sept. 22, I read an article in the newspaper about families that have lost one or both parents to the virus. Nowhere in the article did it say where they could go for assistance, or how the public could help out these families.
Then I go to an online news site, and read how Michael Bloomberg has raised $16 million to pay off debts owed to Florida by convicted felons. If their debt is paid, then they can vote.
So, the 21-year-old who has committed no crimes and is raising his two younger sisters needs no help. But, if he was a convicted felon and owed Florida money, he could get help paying off the debt so he could vote.
I guess crime does pay!
Wayne Dettinger
Yuma