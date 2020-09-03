Who do elected officials actually represent?
The media is ‘lit up’ with the video showing Mrs. Pelosi getting her hair done, apparently in violation of COVID-19 restrictions. I don’t understand the outrage, calling it a double standard. Why the upset? Is it because the personal care industry has been shut down, for the general public, for the entire state of California since March 17?
We, the electors, have allowed for decades our elected employees to grant themselves salaries and benefits that far exceed what we, the employers, have.
Do you have a retirement or health plan equal to those in office? Can you vote yourselves a raise? Have personal security? Do you have a say in who or what your employees, the elected representatives, grant themselves? Did you intend to allow the unelected bureaucracy to make rules and laws that govern and restrict you? All paid for by you, the employer?
Our system of government was designed to send civic-minded individuals, employees, to the various levels of government so that we, the employers, could carry out our personal affairs while our employees carried out the day-to-day functions of government. It was not designed to provide life-long employment to a privileged few. Are we teaching our children that? Or, do we simply vote for the person who will ‘give’ us more?
So I can’t get upset that someone had their hair done while we struggle with Social Security, Medicare, etc., that our employees have exempted themselves from and which are going broke due to mismanagement. They have granted themselves benefits, salaries, retirement, health care, etc. that far exceed what we are able to provide for ourselves. And we send them back for more.
Ask yourself, who do my elected representatives actually represent? Themselves, or me? We have allowed a double standard by our vote, or lack of. Nothing to see here, move along.
So I don’t blame the Democrats, Republicans, liberals, or conservatives. As Pogo said in the comics, “We have met the enemy and he is us.”
Bill Gresser
Yuma Foothills
Biosolids should be left in California
I write this letter in response to the 8/30/2020 article, “Odor and Flies.” Why is the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality allowing a California company, AgTechLLC, to purchase 6,000 acres of additional land in South Yuma County to deposit California biosolids from wastewater treatment facilities to Yuma farmland?
Given the size of California, isn’t there room for them to deposit their waste material there? Why is a state agency located in Phoenix allowing this and not giving any control of this matter to Yuma County? If it’s such a great idea to deposit waste material from California to Arizona why not take it to Maricopa County where ADEQ is located? Why must Yuma County be the depository for California’s waste? They produced it: leave it there.
Additionally, there is concern about overwhelming complaints of foul smell and flies in the vicinity of AgTechLLC’s current land holdings.
Again, take this waste to Phoenix if it’s such a great idea. Once this land is sold to AgTechLLC and permission granted, Yuma County won’t be able to exert control ever again. I have written emails to many agencies, our legislators and the governor about this issue of great concern to me.
Frances Razmus
Yuma
Camel Farm was truly a magical place
When I look back at the many various tours I’ve taken, the Camel Farm always comes in first. It was a truly magical place because of the lady that gave the tours. You were educated and entertained. We moved to Yuma from Minneapolis and our house guests were also charmed. I was there so many times and it never lost its magic.
Charlotte Axt
Yuma
Please be responsible pet owners, Yuma
Just a tidbit as a public service reminder for folks residing in the City of Yuma, there is a leash law in effect.
My wife was out on a morning walk this morning and a collie crossed the street and bit her in the leg. The bite broke the skin and was treated with the proper protocol to hopefully prevent infection. This was not a stray dog. This was a neighborhood dog and the owner was in plain site.
Responsible pet ownership is essential to not only the safety of your pet, but to prevent harm to the public at large. Please act responsibly.
Rusty Washum
Yuma