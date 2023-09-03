Ducey should pay for container wall costs
The Yuma Sun article August 30th mentions that the containers Doug Ducey spent $95 million in taxpayer money to erect, then an additional $66 million to remove, is now going to cost another $2.1 million in damages. This was Ducey’s folly, make him pay it!
Is this the Titanic steaming toward massive iceberg?
Housing, gas, groceries, autos, and rates are all very high right now. People are biting off more than they can chew with the purchasing of homes and autos. Wages going up 3% and cost of living expenses going up 40 to 50% (gas, groceries, rent, housing). The inflation report, the core CPI, the one that gets all the attention, hardly reflects the cost of living that impacts consumers. Because it doesn’t include food and energy.
Do economists claim that these two categories have no substantial effects on the overall index? Are they often quickly reversed and so do not require a monetary policy response? Are these categories ignored because they are “volatile”?
The current Treasury Secretary claimed that “current inflation is only transitory.” Yet, food and energy have skyrocketed over the last 24 months.
Since energy follows a non-elastic demand curve, the demand is the same regardless of price. We would have to have a severe recession or depression to move the needle on energy.
Is this the Titanic steaming full speed ahead with a massive iceberg within view?
Arizona’s legislators should lead charge on reform
I’ve caught COVID-19 seven times since the height of the pandemic and every time I’ve caught it, my symptoms have gotten progressively worse. I’m very worried about the lasting impact the disease will have on my body and health, which is why I still mask up to this day.
Unfortunately, price-setting policies not only have a negative impact on the availability of certain medications on the market today, but also can threaten access to the resources scientists need to keep innovating and developing new, life-saving drugs, and hopefully cures, in the future. If Congress wants to help lower costs for patients, there are much better ways to do that.
Lawmakers could start by working to reform the negative impact Pharmacy Benefit Managers, PBMs, have on prescription drug access and affordability. PBMs use policies like patient steering and prior authorization to dictate when patients can access the medications they need and where they can pick them up.
The Delinking Revenue from Unfair Gouging (DRUG) Act would help reform PBMs and benefit patients while still protecting medical innovation. Congress should pass this bill immediately–and Arizona’s legislators should help lead the charge.
Where did all the missing mail go?
Where is my mail? FYI – the Post Office offers a free service, DAILY MAIL DIGEST, that tells you what mail and packages will arrive that day or soon. It also includes an easy way to report missing mail and packages.
After missing a couple of pieces of mail that I had been waiting for, I signed up for the service and have kept a record over the past 30 days to see what I should have received. I have received 66% of the mail I wanted, 74% of the junk mail and 100% of the packages that I ordered.
I reported the missing 34% of important mail and the missing 26% of junk mail. To date, I have received none of the missing mail. My question is – who decides what mail I should get?