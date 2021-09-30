Expo was a great event – especially the belly dancers!
We attended the Wedding and Quinceanera Expo on Saturday, Sept. 18 at the Yuma Civic Center. We are visitors from Washington. What a great event! Thank you, Yuma! We really enjoyed it, especially the belly dancers. Their leader – can’t think of her name – was phenomenal. We were talking to local residents and they mentioned she has been in Yuma for a long time and is well known.
Again, thank you, Yuma! We love your friendly town and we’re looking forward to more events!
God bless,
Bob and Shirley Evans
Yuma
Will Biden’s Senate do as Caesar’s did?
It was Caesar’s senate that did him in and so shall we see Biden’s Senate destroy his government as seems quite probable. We may be heading for another dark age.
Linda Wasson
Yuma
Make a difference – support the Friends of the Library
The Yuma County Public Library gets by with a little help from our Friends . . . actually, we get by with a lot of help from our Friends! Established in 1998, our Friends of the Library group has given both time and money over the years to fund programming, contribute funding for new and emerging technology, and help support staff training. In addition, the Friends have rallied countless times to advocate for adequate library funding.
October 17-23, 2021 is the 16th annual National Friends of Libraries Week, and it’s the perfect opportunity for the administration and trustees of the Yuma County Public Library to give our Friends a big shout out for all they do to make a difference for us every single day.
We know the Friends are always looking for new members and volunteers. They have so much fun while working to make our community better. It’s easy to join, just stop by one of our libraries and visit our Friends store. Be sure to fill out the volunteer application while you are there and you will get a quick response.
Joining the Friends of the Library is a terrific way to make new friends of your own, and give back to our community and make the library even better.
Sincerely,
Lisa J. Mendez
Director, Yuma County Public Library
Congress should vote no on weakening innovation
Earlier this year, I fell ill with COVID-19. While I certainly knew that the disease was serious, I was surprised by how difficult the recovery process was. It took months before I felt like myself again!
My experience as a COVID-19 patient gave me a newfound appreciation for pharmaceutical innovation and access to quality medical care. My battle with COVID-19 is why I am opposed to Congress’s current attempt to pass Medicare negotiation. I read that this measure could severely limit innovation, effectively reducing the number of new cures and treatments available to patients.
I speak from firsthand experience when I say that we need scientists and researchers working around the clock to find new cures, treatments, and vaccines to combat COVID-19 as well as the next deadly virus or disease that will inevitably come our way.
With new variants evolving all the time, I urge Arizona’s members of Congress to vote against weakening innovation. Trust me, you can’t put a price on health.
Salina Joos
Yuma
In fall of 2020, Glenn Beck was on to something
In the fall of 2020, during one of his radio broadcasts, Glenn Beck made a pronouncement that within a year, we would not recognize our country.
In many ways, he was on to something. Certainly our Founding Fathers would find our current form of government unrecognizable from what they had fought for and envisioned as they crafted our Constitution.
Government agencies and institutions have been corrupted to the point where there are two systems of justice. Well connected politicians are held blameless for their transgressions while average Americans have seen their businesses shuttered, their life dreams destroyed and felt the economic chaos of punitive government overreach.
Individual liberties and religious freedoms have come under assault from onerous government edicts. History revisionism is in full bloom. Academic indoctrination of our children is abhorrent. Parents are fighting school boards to reject the idiocy of bureaucratic mandates.
Our institutions have been weaponized against the very citizens they were formed to protect. The media marches lock-step with the purveyors of servitude, seeking to sow the seeds of divisiveness.
Yes, I would agree. This is not the country I grew up in. This is not what our Founders intended. America in its present state is a mere shadow of its former self.
“There is no crueler tyranny than that which is perpetuated under the shield of law and in the name of justice.” – Montesquieu
Rusty Washum
Yuma