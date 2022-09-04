Vote to keep rights for ALL Americans
The Current Population Survey published said in 2020 voter turnout was 68.4% for women and 65% for men; traditionally more women vote than men. We, the women in this country can make the difference in this election in November.
Overturning Roe V. Wade takes away our rights as women to make decisions about our health and well being and leaving it to individual states to decide. Total silence by Republicans everywhere on this terrible decision reversing 50 years of law.
Listen to these candidates and vote to preserve our rights as women. What is next? Controls on birth control products, deciding who you can marry and how many children you must have?
Just VOTE to keep our rights for all Americans!
Valerie Gleave
Foothills
Storm alerts are simply too much on TV
I want to affirm John Vaughn’s First Take on Aug 22. He was commenting on the “obnoxious-sounding storm advisories” that interrupt our television programs and news. It’s quite enough to limit these to the red stripes across the screen outlining the problem, with a brief commentary to confirm it. But the one that takes up the whole screen, with the almost incomprehensible commentary, that goes through the whole process twice seems totally unnecessary. If people are inside looking at the TV, they’re probably not going to travel anyway. For those who are on the roads, the iPhone alerts should be sufficient. I’m not sure who one should contact about this, but perhaps if enough people complain, the practice could be modified.
Randy Hoeft also weighed in on the matter in his First Take the next day. Of course, there might not be any more storm / dust / flood advisories this year, but maybe by next year the “obnoxious” ones will have been eliminated. Let’s hope!
Ann Bird
Yuma
All have role to play in suicide prevention
September marks Suicide Prevention Month. A national poll conducted in 2020 found that while 95% of Americans surveyed would do something if someone close to them was thinking about suicide, almost 70% of respondents identified barriers that keep them from discussing suicide with others. These barriers included not knowing what to say, not knowing where to turn for help, feeling they don’t have enough knowledge, or not feeling comfortable with the topic.
Our team at Palo Verde Behavioral Health in Tucson is dedicated to #BeThere in a manner that promotes hope, resiliency, connectedness and recovery. Mental health services, evidence-based treatments and support are available. We are listening – and we can help.
If someone is experiencing an emotional crisis or thoughts of suicide, 24/7 assessments are available by contacting us directly. Further, public help lines include:
• 988, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline provides 24/7 no-cost and confidential support. Call or text 988, or chat 988lifeline.org.
• The Veterans Crisis Line for U.S. Military Veterans, call 988, press 1.
• Trevor Lifeline, a 24/7 lifeline for LGBTQ youth, is reached at 1-866-488-7386.
Research indicates that a sense of belonging and social connectedness improves physical, mental and emotional well-being. In fact, connectedness is a proven protective factor against suicide.
We want our community to know we are in this together, and each of us has a role to play in suicide prevention, not only during the month of September but all year long.
Jenn Stokes, CEO
Palo Verde Behavioral Health
Evil at work in killing of the unborn
Guest columnist in the Yuma Sun Dick Polman recently proffered an opinion piece, “Democrats have a ‘freedom’ ditty for the midterm elections.”
I had never considered that the desecration of precious innocent life could be utilized as a viable political strategy. Sadly, I was mistaken.
If “freedom” is defined as killing the unborn, evil has truly prevailed.
Rusty Washum
Yuma
Those who exploited national emergency should be prosecuted
PPP loan fraud investigations are on the rise across the country. Federal prosecutors and criminal investigators from various federal agencies are actively looking for possible PPP loan fraud, EIDL loan fraud, and other CARES Act violations in an attempt to recover money that may have been fraudulently obtained from COVID 19 relief programs.
Businesses/individuals may be targeted by prosecutors who violated the PPP program by: making a false statement on the PPP loan application, applying for PPP loans from multiple lenders (“loan stacking”), using PPP loans for an improper or unapproved purpose, submitting a false certification for PPP loan forgiveness, and not being truthful to agents during a PPP loan investigation.
The range of these cases involve wrongful death, celebrity employees, fake tax forms/ payroll documents, reality television, fast cars, boats, and jewelry.
Two trillion dollars was injected into the economy to help American workers and businesses survive the economic impact of the COVID 19 pandemic. History tells us that with the acceptance of government funds comes a heightened sense of scrutiny. Given that the CARES Act dwarfs the 2008 TARP program in both size and scope, I expect the resulting enforcement activity now to exponentially outpace that of TARP.
It is my hope that individuals/businesses who engaged in the exploitation of a national emergency to deceive others for personal gain will be brought to justice.
Mike Sphar
Yuma